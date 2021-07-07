Sports Roundup for July 8

Sports on TV
Cycling
7:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 12, Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Nîmes, 99 miles, NBCSN
6:30 a.m. (Friday) — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 13, Nîmes to Carcassonne, 140 miles, NBCSN
Golf
7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., GOLF
6 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., GOLF
MLB
Noon — LA Dodgers at Miami, MLBN
4 p.m. — NY Yankees at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (3:30 p.m.), MLBN
8 p.m. — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, ESPN
11 p.m. — Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress), MLBN
NBA
9 p.m. — NBA Finals: Milwaukee at Phoenix, Game 2, ABC
Tennis
8 a.m. — WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London, ESPN
Soto, Gallo fill out Home Run Derby field at Coors Field
SAN DIEGO — The field is set for the All-Star Home Run Derby after Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo and Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto filled the last two spots Wednesday for next week's slugfest at Coors Field in Denver.
Gallo has 23 homers after going deep two more times Wednesday, with shots of 462 and 440 feet to become the first Rangers player ever with 10 homers in a 10-game span. The 27-year-old right fielder wasn't in the derby when he was an All-Star for the first time in 2019, but homered on the only pitch he saw in the game.
The 22-year-old Soto, a first-time All-Star, began Wednesday with 10 home runs. He announced his participation on Instagram before the Nationals played at San Diego.
The two will compete Monday with Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez, Oakland first baseman Matt Olson, Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini and Colorado shortstop Trevor Story in the derby.
Ohtani hit his major league-leading 32nd homer and broke the single-season major league record for homers by a Japanese player, previously held by Hideki Matsui, during the Angels' 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.
Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.
England beats Denmark 2-1 to reach Euro 2020 final
LONDON — England has broken through its semifinal ceiling at major soccer tournaments. A title match awaits for the first time in 55 years.
Harry Kane converted the rebound after his initial penalty was saved in the 104th minute to give England a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Denmark in extra time in the European Championship semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.
England will return to its national soccer stadium on Sunday to play Italy and will be competing in its first final since the 1966 World Cup. That remains England’s only international title.
In the intervening 55 years, the English have lost in the semifinals four times in either the World Cup or the European Championship. For that reason, this will go down as one of the most significant victories in English soccer history.
Three of those – in 1990, 1996 and 2018 – were decided on penalties. That looked like where the teams were headed until Raheem Sterling wriggled into the area down the right, cut inside and fell under the slightest contact of Mattias Jensen.
Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel guessed the right way to block Kane’s penalty, but the England captain reacted quickly and put the ball into the net from six yards out.
Denmark’s players, whose emotionally charged run to the semifinals was powered by a resolve to win the title for Christian Erisken after his collapse on the field during the group stage, were almost on their knees by that point.
And Danish hopes of an equalizer were damaged by having to play with only 10 men for the second half of extra time after Jensen was forced off injured. Denmark had already used up its six substitutes by then.
England showed another side by rallying for victory after conceding a goal for the first time at Euro 2020 when Mikkel Damsgaard curled a free kick into the top corner in the 30th.
An own-goal by Simon Kjaer in the 39th evened the score, and England dominated the second half against a tiring opponent.