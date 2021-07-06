Sports Roundup for July 7

Sports on TV
Cycling
6:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 11, Sorgues to Malaucène, 124 miles, NBCSN
Golf
11 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Practice Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota OR Cleveland at Tampa Bay (12 p.m.), MLBN
4 p.m. — Boston at LA Angels OR Detroit at Texas (Joined in Progress), MLBN
7 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Miami, ESPN
10 p.m. — 2021 Home Run Derby Bracket Show, ESPN
10 p.m. — Washington at San Diego OR NY Yankees at Seattle, MLBN
NHL
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Final: Montréal at Tampa Bay, Game 5, NBC
Soccer (men's)
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championships: England vs. Denmark, Semifinal, London, ESPN
Tennis
8 a.m. — ATP: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London, ESPN/ESPN2
WNBA
8 p.m. — Dallas at Minnesota, ESPN2
10 p.m. — Los Angeles at Seattle, CBSSN
GreenJackets' Estes named Low-A East Pitcher of the Week
NORTH AUGUSTA — Minor League Baseball announced Monday that Augusta GreenJackets pitcher Joey Estes has been named the Pitcher of the Week in the Low-A East for June 28-July 4. Estes started Saturday and allowed just one run in went six innings.
This season Estes has lowered his ERA to 2.68, and the right-hander has 57 strikeouts to only 11 walks. His 47 innings pitched are the fourth most in the Low-A East league. He is now third in strikeouts.
Saturday was his 10th start of the season, and after allowing a run in the third inning he got into a groove. He’d eventually retire the last 11 batters he faced and strike out five.
Estes was a 16th-round selection by the Atlanta Braves in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Paraclete High School. He is currently listed as the No. 30 overall prospect in the Braves' system, according to MLB.com.
Banned sprinter Richardson left off Olympic team
Banned sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was not on the Olympic roster released Tuesday by USA Track and Field, a decision that means the American champion's positive test for marijuana will cost her a chance at running on the relay team in Tokyo, in addition to her spot in the 100-meter individual race.
Richardson's positive test nullified her win at Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, last month and the spot that went with it for Tokyo in the 100. Her 30-day suspension will end before the start of the relays on Aug. 5, which left open the possibility she could win a medal as part of the 4x100 relay team.
But her name was missing from the 130-person roster USATF sent out. The federation had two discretionary picks beyond the top four finishers in the 100-meter final at trials but chose not to offer a spot to the 21-year-old sprinter, who was expected to challenge for Olympic gold.
In a statement, USATF said it was “incredibly sympathetic toward Sha’Carri Richardson’s extenuating circumstances” and “fully agrees” that international rules regarding marijuana should be reevaluated.
“So while our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha’Carri, we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team,” the statement read.
Italy beats Spain on penalties, reaches Euro 2020 final
LONDON — Jorginho converted the decisive penalty kick Tuesday to give Italy a 4-2 shootout win over Spain and a spot in the European Championship final.
The midfielder took a trademark hop at the end of his run-up before rolling the ball into the bottom corner.
The match had finished 1-1 through extra time. Federico Chiesa scored for Italy with a curling shot in the 60th minute but Alvaro Morata equalized for Spain in the 80th.
Morata missed the next-to-last kick in the shootout, giving Jorginho the chance to win it.
Italy will be back at Wembley Stadium for the final on Sunday against either England or Denmark.