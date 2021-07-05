Sports Roundup for July 6

Sports on TV
Cycling
7:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 10, Albertville to Valence, 119 miles, NBCSN
Golf
5:30 p.m. — The Match: Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, The Reserve at Moonlight Basin, Big Sky, Mont.
MLB
7 p.m. — Milwaukee at NY Mets, ESPN
10 p.m. — NY Yankees at Seattle, ESPN
NBA
9 p.m. — NBA Finals: Milwaukee at Phoenix, Game 1, ABC
Soccer (men's)
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championships: Italy vs. Spain, Semifinal, London, ESPN
Tennis
8 a.m. — WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London, ESPN
8 a.m. — WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London, ESPN2
QB Trevor Lawrence signs $36.8M rookie contract with Jags
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence signed his four-year rookie contract Monday, clearing the way for him to attend the start of training camp in three weeks.
Under the NFL's rookie slotting system, Lawrence's deal was projected to be worth $36.8 million and included a $24.1 million signing bonus. He will count $6.7 million against the salary cap in 2021.
With Lawrence under contract, Jacksonville has now signed six of its nine draft picks. Running back Travis Etienne (first round), cornerback Tyson Campbell (second) and offensive tackle Walker Little (second) remain unsigned.
Lawrence is expected to be an immediate starter in Year 1. He went 34-2 at Clemson, recording the third-best winning percentage by a starting quarterback (minimum 30 starts) in college football since 1978. He finished his college career undefeated in regular-season play and led the Tigers to the national championship as a freshman in 2018.
Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July.
Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby Sunday night. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people, police Lt. Jason Meier said. Authorities earlier said the Lativan had died of an apparent head injury during a fall, but an autopsy clarified the cause of death.
The fire department and EMTs got to the private home shortly after 10 p.m. and took Kivlenieks to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Meier said. The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office reported preliminary autopsy results Monday afternoon.
Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen tweeted: “Life is so precious and can be so fragile. Hug your loved ones today. RIP Matiss, you will be dearly missed.” Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson called it a “devastating time” for the team.