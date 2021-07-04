Sports Roundup for July 5

Sports on TV
MLB
7 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ESPN
10 p.m. — Boston at LA Angels, ESPN
NHL
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay at Montréal, Game 4, NBC
Soccer (men's)
7 p.m. — Copa América: Brazil vs. Peru, Semifinal, Rio de Janeiro, FS1
Soccer (women's)
5 p.m. — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Hartford, Conn., ESPN
Tennis
6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London, ESPN2
8 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London, ESPN
Jin Young Ko wins on LPGA a week after losing No. 1 ranking
THE COLONY, Texas — Jin Young Ko closed with seven straight pars for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory Sunday in the Volunteers of America Classic, her first start since losing the No. 1 world ranking.
Ko sank her shoulders when she made her par putt from just outside 3 feet on the final hole at Old American Golf Club, holding off Matilda Castren of Finland, who also shot 69.
The South Korean star won for the first time this year, and the timing couldn't have been better. She had held the No. 1 ranking for nearly two years until Nelly Korda supplanted her last week by winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Ko had failed to finish in the top 10 in four of her previous five starts on the LPGA Tour. But not far from her American home of Dallas, she thrived. She finished at 16-under 268 for her eighth career LPGA victory. She remains at No. 2.
“I was thinking I had a lot of pressure with the No. 1 ranking,” Ko said. “But I made it this week. I'm very happy.”
Joey Chestnut sets new record at post-pandemic hot dog race
NEW YORK — Chowdown champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut broke his own record to gulp to a 14th win in the men’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday, while Michelle Lesco took the women’s title.
Chestnut downed 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes. That’s one more than he did in setting the men’s record last year, when the contest unfolded without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It just felt good,” Chestnut, of Westfield, Indiana, said in an ESPN interview after his win Sunday. “Even if I was uncomfortable, having everybody cheer me and push me, it made me feel good.”
Lesco, of Tucson, Arizona, downed 30 ¾ dogs in 10 minutes and called her win “an amazing feeling.”
Reigning women’s champ and record-holder Miki Sudo skipped this year because she’s expecting a baby in a few weeks with fellow competitive eater Nick Wehry. He vied for the men’s title but came up short.
The annual Fourth of July frankfurter fest normally happens outside Nathan’s flagship shop in Brooklyn's Coney Island neighborhood. But this year’s planning took place amid shifting coronavirus restrictions, and the event was held in a nearby minor league baseball stadium, Maimonides Park, with 5,000 spectators.