Sports Roundup for July 4

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
11 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., CNBC
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Jockey Made in America 250, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., NBC
Cycling
7:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes, 90 miles, NBCSN
Hot Dogs
Noon — Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y., ESPN
Golf
8 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, CBS
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y., GOLF
5:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, GOLF
Horse Racing
1 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1
5 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The John A. Nerud Stakes, Belmont Park, San Diego, NBCSN
MLB
11 a.m. — LA Dodgers at Washington, MLBN
1 p.m. — San Diego at Philadelphia, TBS
4 p.m. — Boston at Oakland OR Baltimore at LA Angels, MLBN
5:30 p.m. — 2021 MLB All-Star Selection Show, ESPN
7 p.m. — NY Mets at NY Yankees, ESPN
10:30 p.m. — San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress), MLBN
Kane carries England past Ukraine, into Euro 2020 semifinals
ROME — England is going back home – with something to play for.
Harry Kane scored twice and England overwhelmed Ukraine 4-0 Saturday to reach the European Championship semifinals.
It was the only match of Euro 2020 that England had to play away from Wembley Stadium and it was the team’s most dominant performance of the tournament.
“I’ve said it all along it's all about peaking for the right time,” Kane said. “We are on the right track.”
England now goes back to London to face Denmark on Wednesday. The Danes beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku.
Pogacar takes command of Tour after big climb in the Alps
LE GRAND-BORNAND, France — Tadej Pogacar wagged his head and grinned, his blond hair slick from sweat and rain, his cheeks ruddy from the mountain cold and a colossal effort from smashing his remaining rivals at the Tour de France.
As he cooled down on the stationary bike, the defending champion seemed to have even surprised himself.
“Ah, what a ride. What a day,” he said, unable to wipe the smile of satisfaction off his face.
Pogacar dealt a demoralizing blow on the first day of the Tour in the Alps on Saturday, when cycling's precocious star claimed the yellow jersey after what was a grueling eighth stage to everyone else.
Pogacar started the day 3 minutes, 43 seconds off the lead of Mathieu van der Poel. Five mountain passes and nearly four hours later, Van der Poel finished more than 20 minutes off the pace. The Dutchman relinquished the lead he had held for six days when he faded fast midway through the brutal stage.