Sports Roundup for July 3

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
Noon — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., NBCSN
12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., NBCSN
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., NBC
Cycling
7:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 8, Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, 94 miles, NBCSN
Golf
8 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, CBS
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y., GOLF
5:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, GOLF
Horse Racing
5 p.m. — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, San Diego, NBC
MLB
1 p.m. — NY Mets at NY Yankees, MLBN
4 p.m. — San Diego at Philadelphia, FS1
7 p.m. — Boston at Oakland OR LA Dodgers at Washington OR Houston at Cleveland, FOX
10 p.m. — San Francisco at Arizona OR Texas at Seattle, MLBN
NBA
8:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 6, TNT
Soccer (men's)
11:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Czech Republic vs. Denmark, Quarterfinal, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Ukraine vs. England, Quarterfinal, Rome, ABC
Tennis
8 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN
11:30 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN2
2 p.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN
Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after marijuana test
American champion Sha'Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.
Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, spoke of her ban Friday on the “Today" show. She tested positive at the Olympic trials and so her result is erased. Fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini is expected to get Richardson's spot in the 100.
Richardson accepted a 30-day suspension that ends July 27, which would be in time to run in the women's relays. USA Track and Field has not disclosed plans for the relay.
Bauer placed on leave by MLB following assault allegation
WASHINGTON — Trevor Bauer was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Friday, three days after an allegation of assault was made by a woman against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.
“While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation," the commissioner's office said in a statement.
A protection order against Bauer was obtained under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act and was the result of an assault by him that left the woman who sought the order with “severe physical and emotional pain,” Marc Garelick, the woman’s attorney, said this week.