Sports Roundup for July 2

Sports on TV
Auto racing
8:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPNU
4 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., NBCSN
6 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International Raceway, Watkins Glen, N.Y., NBCSN
Cycling
7:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 7, Vierzon to Le Creusot, 155 miles, NBCSN
Golf
5 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, GOLF
11 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, GOLF
12:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF
6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, GOLF
Horse racing
1 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
7 p.m. — NY Mets at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Washington, MLBN
NHL
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Game 3, NBC
Soccer (Men's)
11:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Switzerland vs. Spain, Quarterfinal, St. Petersburg, Russia, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Italy, Quarterfinal, Munich, ESPN
5 p.m. — Copa America: Peru vs. Paraguay, Quarterfinal, Goiania, Brazil, FS1
7 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Bermuda vs. Barbados, Preliminary Round - First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., FS2
8 p.m. — Copa America: Brazil vs. Chile, Quarterfinal, Rio de Janeiro, FS1
9:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Monserrat, Preliminary Round - First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., FS2
Tennis
6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN
11:30 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN2
WNBA
8 p.m. — Chicago at Dallas, CBSSN
10 p.m. — Las Vegas at Los Angeles, CBSSN
Bucks' Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 of Eastern finals
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night.
The Milwaukee Bucks had said Wednesday the two-time MVP was doubtful after an MRI revealed he hyperextended his left knee during Game 4 against Atlanta. A revised injury report Thursday listed him as unable to play.
Antetokounmpo hurt his knee while trying to block a dunk attempt by Clint Capela in the third quarter of the Hawks’ 110-88 victory. He landed awkwardly, clutched his knee in obvious pain and remained down for several minutes before walking slowly to the locker room.
The Bucks and Hawks are tied at two games apiece. Antetokounmpo has been averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the postseason.
The revised injury report still lists Atlanta’s Trae Young and Capela as questionable.
Young missed Game 4 because of a bone bruise in his right foot. Capela's right eye is inflamed after after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face late in Game 4.
NFL fines Washington $10M after misconduct investigation
The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations for several months after an independent investigation found the organization’s workplace “highly unprofessional," especially for women.
The team was not stripped of any draft picks and no formal suspensions were handed out as part of the league’s discipline that was announced Thursday stemming from lawyer Beth Wilkinson's investigation that began last summer.
The investigation, commissioner by the club amid allegations from employees and taken over by the league, revealed that ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues. NFL special counsel for investigations Lisa Friel described it as a culture of fear.
"The culture at the club was very toxic, and it fell far short of the NFL’s values and we hold ownership to a higher standard,” Friel said.
Lawyers representing 40 former Washington employees slammed the NFL for choosing to protect Snyder and ignoring requests to make the report public, calling the fine “pocket change.”
“This is truly outrageous and is a slap in the face to the hundreds of women and former employees who came forward in good faith and at great personal risk to report a culture of abuse at all levels of the team, including by Snyder himself,” lawyers Lisa Banks and Debra Katz said in a statement.