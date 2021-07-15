Sports Roundup for July 16

Sports on TV
Cycling
7:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 19, Mourenx to Libourne, 129 miles, NBCSN
FIBA Basketball (men's)
6 p.m. — Exhibition: Australia vs. U.S., Las Vegas, NBCSN
FIBA Basketball (women's)
2:30 p.m. — Exhibition: Australia vs. U.S., Las Vegas, NBCSN
Golf
4 a.m. — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Second Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England, GOLF
6 a.m. — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Second Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England, GOLF
5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky., GOLF
5 a.m. (Saturday) — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Third Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England, GOLF
MLB
2 p.m. — Minnesota at Detroit (Game 1), MLBN
7 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees, MLBN
Soccer (men's)
6:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guadeloupe vs. Jamaica, Group C, Orlando, Fla., FS1
9 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Suriname vs. Costa Rica, Group C, Orlando, Fla., FS1
X Games
9 p.m. — X Games 2021: Day 3, BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, Southern California, ESPN
Braves acquire OF Pederson in trade with Cubs
CHICAGO — The Atlanta Braves acquired Joc Pederson in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, bolstering their outfield after losing Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury.
Atlanta sent minor league first baseman Bryce Ball to Chicago for Pederson, who is batting .230 with 11 homers and 39 RBI in 73 games. The 29-year-old Pederson spent his first seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before signing with the Cubs in free agency in February.
The Braves are looking to return to the playoffs, but their pursuit of a fourth straight NL East title took a hit when Acuña tore the ACL in his right knee during Saturday's 5-4 victory over Miami.
Atlanta hit the All-Star break in third in the division, four games back of the first-place New York Mets.
Pederson could be in the lineup when the Braves return to the field Friday night against Tampa Bay.
Atlanta assumes the $1,935,484 remaining of Pederson’s $4.5 million salary. The deal includes a $10 million mutual option with a $2.5 million buyout and allows Pederson to earn $125,000 each for 500, 525, 550 and 575 plate appearances.
Panthers' Moton agrees to 4-year, $72 million extension
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with offensive tackle Taylor Moton, narrowly beating the deadline to sign players with the franchise tag to a contract extension, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The deal includes $43 million in guaranteed money. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the contract.
Moton has started all 16 games in each of the past three seasons at right tackle and has been the team's top offensive lineman during that span.
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey took to Instagram after the news came out, posting “It's an honor to continue the journey with you brother! Well deserved! #Year5”
The new contract will ostensibly keep Moton with the Panthers through the 2025 season as it comes in addition to the $13.7 million he was expected to make next season as the Panthers' designated franchise player.
The deal was reached about an hour before the 4 p.m. league-wide deadline for signing franchise players to long-term deals.
Now the big question becomes whether the Panthers will consider transitioning Moton over to left tackle, something the team has considered but has not moved on. Moton continued to work at right tackle during OTAs and minicamp, but the team did draft Brady Christensen in the third round and he has been working at right tackle as well.
The deal is the highest ever for a Panthers offensive lineman.
A second-round pick in 2017, Moton has never missed a game during his four seasons with Carolina. He was a reserve as a rookie, but stepped in as a full-time starter in 2018 and has been a mainstay at right tackle ever since.