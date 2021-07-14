Sports Roundup for July 15

Sports on TV
Cycling
7:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 18, Pau to Luz Ardiden, 81 miles, NBCSN
Golf
4 a.m. — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, First Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England, GOLF
6 a.m. — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, First Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England, GOLF
5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, First Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky., GOLF
4 a.m. (Friday) — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Second Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England, GOLF
6 a.m. (Friday) — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Second Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England, GOLF
MLB
7 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
7:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Canada, Group B, Kansas City, Kan., FS1
10 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. U.S., Group B, Kansas City, Kan., FS1
SCFHOF announces award for Gamecocks' RB Harris
GREENVILLE -- The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that University of South Carolina running back Kevin Harris has been named the recipient of the 2020 Blanchard Rogers Trophy presented by Hale’s Jewelers.
In his first season as a starter, Harris led the SEC in rushing yards per game (113.8) and ran a total of 1,138 yards in just 10 games. He was the 11th Gamecock to record a 1,000-yard season and the first since Mike Davis. Harris was selected first team All-SEC by the Associated Press as well as Second team according to the league’s coaches.
Harris recorded five 100-yard games, including a pair of 200-yard games, and scored a school single-game record five touchdowns against Ole Miss. Harris finished the season with 16 total touchdowns against a 10-game SEC schedule and joined George Rogers (three) and Marcus Lattimore (two) as the only Gamecocks with multiple 200-yard games in a career.
The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy presented by Hale’s Jewelers is awarded to South Carolina’s most outstanding collegiate player of the year (eligibility includes all college football players playing in S.C. in addition to S.C. natives playing outside the state). The honor will be awarded by George Rogers at the SCFHOF’s annual Enshrinement Ceremony on July 22 at the Hilton Greenville.
Clemson DC Venables becomes top-paid assistant with new deal
CLEMSON — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables got a five-year contract extension that bumps his annual salary up to $2.5 million, the highest for a college football assistant.
The school's board of trustees approved the deal Wednesday. Venables will get a $100,000 raise as part of the deal.
Venables, 50, has been in charge of Clemson's defense since 2012. In recent years, his name has come up for several head coaching openings.
Venables has helped the Tigers to national championships after the 2016 and 2018 seasons. Clemson has won six straight Atlantic Coast Conference crowns and reached the College Football Playoff each of the past six seasons.
This past February, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott got a contract extension that raised his salary to $2 million a year.