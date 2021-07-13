Sports Roundup for July 14

Sports on TV
Cycling
6:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 17, Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan (Col de Portet), 111 miles, NBCSN
Golf
3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich., GOLF
4 a.m. (Thursday) — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, First Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England, GOLF
6 a.m. (Thursday) — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, First Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England, GOLF
NBA
9 p.m. — NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 4, ABC
Soccer (men's)
7:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad & Tobago vs. El Salvador, Group A, Frisco, Texas, FS1
10 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Mexico, Group A, Dallas, FS1
WNBA
7 p.m. — All-Star Game: Team USA vs. Team WNBA, Las Vegas, ESPN
Gamecocks' Beamer, more coming to Aiken on Welcome Home Tour
The Shane Train is coming to Aiken this month.
The Aiken County Gamecock Club and Augusta County Gamecock Club are hosting University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer and many more Gamecocks coaches, like head men's basketball coach Frank Martin, July 28 as part of the Welcome Home Tour.
Doors are scheduled to open at 11 a.m. at the Aiken County Shrine Club, located at 1526 Columbia Hwy N.
Joining Beamer will be members of his staff, Martin, men's soccer coach Tony Annan, swimming and diving coach Jeff Poppell and volleyball coach Tom Mendoza.
Tickets are $20 and include food and raffle. No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets can be ordered at https://bit.ly/2Vv3xNa.
MLB honors Aaron before start of All-Star Game
Major League Baseball paid tribute to the late Hank Aaron just before the start of the All-Star Game.
Aaron died on Jan. 22 at age 86. Billye, the wife of the record 25-time All-Star, was accompanied to home plate by the Braves’ Freddie Freeman and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge.
Just before the national anthems, she was presented a Braves’ jersey in the 1974 style used when Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s career home run record, a shirt signed by all All-Stars. She also was given a portrait of Aaron created by Colorado-based artist Kaylee Bender.
A video tribute to Aaron included Willie Mays doffing his cap.
John Rotz, Hall of Fame jockey, dies at 86
John Rotz, a Hall of Fame jockey who won the Preakness and Belmont Stakes during his career, has died at 86.
He died at his farm in Warrensburg, Illinois, southwest of Champaign, on Monday, according to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, which spoke to his family. No cause of death was given.
Rotz won 2,907 races during a 20-year career that began in 1953. He got his start in racing at Fairmount Park in Collinsville, Illinois, where he worked as a groom, hot walker and exercise rider out of high school.
Known as “Gentleman John” because of his polite demeanor, Rotz began his career riding in fairs in the Midwest before becoming the leading rider in New York in 1961 and 1962.
He won the Preakness Stakes by a nose aboard Greek Money in 1962 and the Belmont Stakes on High Echelon in 1970. He rode in the Kentucky Derby six times, with his best finish being fourth aboard Native Charger in 1965.
Rotz rode such Hall of Fame horses as Carry Back, Dr. Fager, Gallant Bloom and Ta Wee, as well as champion Silent Screen. He retired in 1973 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1983.
Rotz had a gentle touch with temperamental horses and was known for his success with fillies. He won notable races aboard such top fillies as Deceit, What a Treat, Rose Bower, Obeah, Castle Forbes, Indian Maid, Rash Statement, and Chou Croute.
After his riding career ended, Rotz worked as a steward for 10 years at tracks in New York, Louisiana, Ohio and Delaware. In 1983, he and wife Mary moved to Warrensburg. Rotz began riding quarter horses in Western riding competitions. He competed into his 70s at shows in the Midwest.