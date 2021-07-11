Sports Roundup for July 12

Sports on TV
International Basketball (men's)
8 p.m. — Exhibition: Australia vs. U.S., Las Vegas, NBCSN
MLB
1 p.m. — MLB Draft: Day 2, MLBN
8 p.m. — 2021 Home Run Derby: From Coors Field, Denver, ESPN
8 p.m. — 2021 Home Run Derby: From Coors Field, Denver (StatCast), ESPN2
Soccer (men's)
6:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Suriname, Group C, Orlando, Fla., FS1
9 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe, Group C, Orlando, Fla., FS1
Tennis
6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS
Italy wins Euro 2020, beats England in penalty shootout
LONDON — Italian soccer’s redemption story is complete. England’s painful half-century wait for a major title goes on.
And it just had to be because of a penalty shootout.
Italy won the European Championship for the second time by beating England 3-2 on penalties on Sunday. The match finished 1-1 after extra time at Wembley Stadium, which was filled mostly with English fans hoping to celebrate the team's first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup.
“It's coming to Rome. It's coming to Rome,” Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci shouted into a TV camera amid the celebrations, mocking the famous lyric “it's coming home” from the England team's anthem.
For England, it was utter dejection again – they know the feeling so well when it comes to penalties – after Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy's imposing goalkeeper, dived to his left and saved the decisive spot kick by 19-year-old Londoner Bukayo Saka, one of the youngest players in England's squad.
That was England's third straight failure from the penalty spot in the shootout, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho – players brought on late in extra time seemingly as specialist penalty-takers – also missing.
It was less than four years ago that Italy plunged to the lowest moment of its soccer history by failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades. Now, they are the best team in Europe and on a national-record 34-match unbeaten run under Roberto Mancini, their suave coach who has won an international trophy in his first attempt to add to the country's other European title – in 1968 – and its four World Cups.
Glover with a 64 at John Deere ends 10 years without a win
SILVIS, Ill. — Lucas Glover ended 10 years without a victory Sunday when he birdied five of his last seven holes for a 7-under 64 to win the John Deere Classic by two shots.
Glover won for the fourth time in his career, the most recent in 2011 at Quail Hollow.
He was among two dozen players separated by three shots on the rain-softened TPC Deere Run when the former U.S. Open champion went on a tear.
It started with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole. He hit his approach into 4 feet and 7 feet on the next two holes, and then flushed a 7-iron to 3 feet on the 15th hole to take the lead.
Glover finished his run with a 12-foot birdie on the par-5 17th, and a 6-foot putt to save par from the bunker on the 18th that he figured would come in handy.
It never got to that. No one could catch him.