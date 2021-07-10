Sports Roundup for July 11

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta, NBCSN
Cycling
6:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 15, Céret to Andorra la Vella in Andorra, 119 miles, NBCSN
Golf
7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., GOLF
2:30 p.m. — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev., NBC
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., CBS
3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — NY Yankees at Houston, TBS
3 p.m. — All-Star Futures Game: American League vs. National League, Coors Field, Denver, MLBN
7 p.m. — MLB Draft: Day 1, ESPN/MLBN
NBA
8 p.m. — NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 3, ABC
Soccer (men's)
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championships: Italy vs. England, Final, London, ESPN
6:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Martinique, Group B, Kansas City, Kan., FS1
9 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Haiti, Group B, Kansas City, Kan., FS1
Tennis
9 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Gentlemen's Championship/Mixed Doubles Championship, London, ESPN
Aiken Post 26 wins 15u league championship, playoff brackets released
Aiken Post 26 locked up an American Legion baseball league title in dramatic fashion Friday night in the first season for the 15-and-under teams.
Will Haltiwanger's bases-loaded single on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Post 26 a 6-5 win over Greenwood Post 20 that clinched the league championship.
Jackson Wright picked up the win on the mound in relief of starting pitcher Stephen Platte.
Six different players had one hit apiece. Duncan Staniszewski scored three runs, Wright scored twice, and Carver Vaughn had a double and two RBI.
Playoff brackets for the 19-and-under senior and 17-and-under junior teams were released Saturday, with postseason play scheduled to begin Monday.
Aiken Post 26's seniors finished fourth in league play and will face West Columbia Post 79, a No. 5 seed, in a best-of-three series. Post 26, as the higher seed, will have home field advantage.
Aiken Post 26's juniors also finished fourth in the league standings and will face top-seeded Mid-Carolina.
Braves' Acuña carted off with apparent leg injury in Miami
MIAMI — Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was carted off the field in tears with an apparent right leg injury during Atlanta's 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.
Acuña landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. He slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing toward his right knee while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park homer.
Acuña tried to walk off but dropped back to the ground in shallow right field. A trainer tended to him while a cart was retrieved, and concerned teammates gathered quietly around him.
Tears welled in the 23-year-old's eyes as he waited. When the cart pulled around to the nearby warning track, he had to be helped over and did not put any weight on his right leg.
No further details on the extent of the injury were immediately available.