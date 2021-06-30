Sports Roundup for July 1

Sports on TV
Cycling
7:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 6, Tours to Châteauroux, 100 miles, NBCSN
ESPYs
7 p.m. — ESPYS Nomination Special, ESPN
Golf
8 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF
6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, GOLF
5 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston, MLBN
4 p.m. — Texas at Oakland OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN
6:30 p.m. — Miami at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress), MLBN
9 p.m. — MLB All-Star Starters Reveal, ESPN
9:40 p.m. — San Francisco at Arizona, ESPN
NBA
8:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 5, TNT
Soccer (men's)
9:30 p.m. — MLS: Portland at Austin FC, FS1
Soccer (women's)
7:30 p.m. — International Friendly, Olympic Send-Off Series: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Hartford, Conn., FS1
Tennis
6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, ESPN
6 a.m. (Friday) — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN
Kyrgios dazzles again in Wimbledon win
WIMBLEDON, England — Nick Kyrgios was back on the scene at Wimbledon, offering his inimitable brand of showmanship and shot-making, with tennis by turns exhilarating and exasperating.
Even if he hadn't played on tour at all since February, even if he came in with a grand total of 15 matches of competition over the past 18 months, Kyrgios showed he still can deliver the goods when he puts his mind to it.
Just a handful of days after finishing the lengthy trek from the comforts of home in Canberra, Australia, to the grass courts of the All England Club – leaving the carefully calibrated practice and prep to others – Kyrgios made quite a return, edging No. 21 seed Ugo Humbert 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 9-7 on Wednesday in a match suspended at 3-all in the last set a night earlier because of an 11 p.m. local curfew.
His was one of more than two dozen first-round contests that wound up finishing on Day 3 after rain Monday and Tuesday scrambled the schedule and contributed to the slickness of the courts that left some players sliding and stumbling.
So while 19-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic – who made only six unforced errors and beat two-time major finalist Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 – and others such as Andy Murray, Frances Tiafoe, Sebastian Korda, Fabio Fognini, Aryna Sabalenka, Garbiñe Muguruza, Sloane Stephens and Iga Swiatek reached the third round on a chilly, overcast and busy day, some were just making their way into the second: Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka, Marin Cilic, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz, among them.
Sofia Kenin, the Australian Open champion and French Open runner-up in 2020, and 41-year-old Venus Williams, who won five of her seven major championships at Wimbledon, lost in the second round. Kenin's departure means seven of the 11 highest-ranked women are now missing from the bracket, including defending champion Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka – who both withdrew before the tournament – and Serena Williams, who injured her right leg when she slipped during her match Tuesday and couldn't continue.