Sports Roundup for Jan. 9

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- Noon — Wake Forest at Duke, ACCN
- Noon — Ohio State at Rutgers, BTN
- Noon — Richmond at George Mason, CBSSN
- Noon — Alabama at Auburn, ESPN2
- Noon — St. John's at Creighton, FS1
- Noon — George Washington at St. Bonaventure, NBCSN
- 1 p.m. — Texas at West Virginia, ESPN
- 1 p.m. — Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, SECN
- 2 p.m. — Virginia at Boston College, ACCN
- 2 p.m. — Rhode Island at Virginia Commonwealth, CBSSN
- 2 p.m. — Tennessee at Texas A&M, ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — Seton Hall at DePaul, FS1
- 2 p.m. — Fordham at Duquesne, NBCSN
- 3 p.m. — Baylor at Texas Christian, ESPN
- 3 p.m. — Washington at California, PAC-12N
- 3:30 p.m. — Georgia at Arkansas, SECN
- 4 p.m. — Connecticut at Butler, CBSSN
- 4 p.m. — Texas Tech at Iowa State, ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — Tulane at Houston, ESPNU
- 4 p.m. — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Colorado State, FS1
- 4 p.m. — La Salle at Massachusetts, NBCSN
- 4:30 p.m. — Oklahoma at Kansas, CBS
- 5 p.m. — Kentucky at Florida, ESPN
- 5 p.m. — Washington State at Stanford, PAC-12N
- 6 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Kansas State, ESPN2
- 6:30 p.m. — Santa Clara at St. Mary's, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Southern California at Arizona State, PAC-12N
- 8 p.m. — Georgetown at Syracuse, ESPN2
- 8:30 p.m. — Louisiana State at Missouri, SECN
- 9 p.m. — Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State, CBSSN
- 9 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona
- 9:30 p.m. — Oregon at Utah, PAC-12N
College Basketball (women's)
- 7 p.m. — Iowa at Northwestern, BTN
Golf
- 6 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Third Round, Kapalua - The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii, GOLF
High School Basketball (boys')
- 7 p.m. — The Battle Showcase: John Paul II vs. iSchool of Lewisville, Dallas, FS1
- 9 p.m. — The Battle Showcase: Air Nado vs. Bates Fundamentals, Dallas, FS1
NBA
- 3 p.m. — Denver at Philadelphia, NBATV
- 7 p.m. — Miami at Washington, NBATV
NFL
- 1:05 p.m. — AFC Wild Card Round: Indianapolis at Buffalo, CBS
- 4:40 p.m. — NFC Wild Card Round: LA Rams at Seattle, FOX
- 8:15 p.m. — NFC Wild Card Round: Tampa Bay at Washington, NBC
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 12:30 p.m. — Delray-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 p.m. — Delray-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 1 a.m. (Sunday) — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Sunday) — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
Kisner 5 under at Kapalua
Kevin Kisner shot a second-round 71 and is 5-under par midway through the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua.
Kisner was 2 under through five holes, then bogeyed the seventh to turn in 1 under. He offset two back-nine bogeys by making birdies at 10, 13 and 15.
Harris English, who shared the first-round lead with defending champion Justin Thomas, was alone in front at 13 under but still on the course at press time. Daniel Berger, PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa and Ryan Palmer were all a shot back and in the clubhouse at 12 under.
Clemson men's basketball season paused due to COVID-19
CLEMSON — The Clemson men's basketball team on Friday announced a temporary pause on all team activity after a positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contract tracing within the program.
The pause comes one day after South Carolina's men's and women's basketball teams announced pauses for the same reason.
The news means No. 19 Clemson's game at North Carolina scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. So has the Tigers' home tilt with Syracuse scheduled for Tuesday.
This is the first COVID-related pause for coach Brad Brownell's team. Since starting the season in late November, basketball teams across the NCAA have dealt with similar situations.
Clemson is in the midst of a 9-1 start to the campaign. The team is led by senior forward Aamir Simms (12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game) and redshirt sophomore guard Nick Honor (10.7 points, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game).
The Tigers on Tuesday picked up a 74-70 overtime win over N.C. State after Simms hit the go-ahead bucket.
It is unclear when the two games will be made up. Clemson's next scheduled game is against No. 22 Virginia at home on Jan. 16.
Brownell earlier Friday spoke to the mental fatigue the Tigers have dealt with this season.
"There's a lot of things that are going on, that these are kids are seeing and dealing with, with social media," Brownell said. "We were really tired, mentally as much as physically, at Christmas time, and that's why we made a decision to let our guys go home.
"How do you manage that now? I don't know. There's no playbook for this."