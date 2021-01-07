Sports roundup for Jan. 8

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- 6:30 p.m. — Ohio at Toledo, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Youngstown State at Wright State, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — North Texas at Texas (San Antonio), ESPNU
- 7 p.m. — Purdue at Michigan State, FS1
- 9 p.m. — Dayton at Davidson, ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — Utah State at New Mexico, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
- 2:30 p.m. — Oregon vs. Stanford, Santa Cruz, Calif., PAC-12N
- 7 p.m. — Colorado at UCLA, PAC-12N
- 9 p.m. — Utah at Southern California, PAC-12N
Golf
- 6 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Second Round, Kapalua - The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii, GOLF
NBA
- 7:45 p.m. — Charlotte at New Orleans, ESPN
- 10:05 p.m. — LA Clippers at Golden State, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 10 p.m. — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Club Tijuana, FS2
Tennis
- 5 a.m. — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 12:30 p.m. — Delray-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 p.m. — Delray-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 1 a.m. (Saturday) — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Saturday) — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
Kisner opens with 70 at Kapalua
Kevin Kisner posted a 3-under 70 Thursday in the year-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua in Hawai'i.
Kisner, playing alongside Masters runner-up Cameron Smith, made five birdies and two bogeys. He birdied three of the four par-5s and got to 4 under after a birdie on the par-4 16th before bogeying the next hole.
Robert Streb, Sergio Garcia, Nick Taylor and Ryan Palmer were among the early leaders at 6 under, and Harris English reached 7 under with seven groups left on the course at press time. For a full recap of the opening round, visit aikenstandard.com.
Both Gamecock basketball seasons paused due to COVID-19
COLUMBIA — It was a risk to try and play basketball in the middle of a pandemic that was only going to get worse during the winter months. But the NCAA, guided by football protocols, thought it could work.
South Carolina would like a word.
Both of the Gamecocks' basketball programs are on pause due to positive COVID tests and contact tracing protocol, nixing at least two games. The No. 5 women were set to host Georgia on Thursday, while the men were set to play at Ole Miss on Saturday.
The future, immediately including a women's game at No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday and the men hosting No. 9 Tennessee on Tuesday, is extremely cloudy as well. It's the first pause for the women but the third for the men, who were just cleared from a month-long pause last week.
"I don't even know what to say to my players anymore," said a discouraged coach Frank Martin on his Thursday radio show. The Gamecocks handily beat Texas A&M on Wednesday in their SEC opener but are now back in limbo.
“It’s not game day but we woke up alive and good health!” Staley tweeted shortly after the announcement. “Thanks for your thoughts and prayers!!”
Following protocol, the positive case will be isolated and that person's roommates (if a player) will be quarantined as well. The entire team, support staff and any potential contract tracers will be tested.
Golf greats honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON — Hall of Fame golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player, along with the late Olympian Babe Didrikson Zaharias, have been presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the White House announced Thursday.
The award is one of the nation’s highest civilian honors. President Donald Trump has generally held public ceremonies when presenting the honor, but Thursday’s event was closed to the media. The president had no public events listed on his schedule following the previous day’s mayhem at the Capitol where pro-Trump supporters stormed the building, forcing it into lockdown.
Player, who is South African, won 24 PGA Tour events and 118 international tournaments.
Sorenstam, who is Swedish, completed her LPGA career with 72 tournament victories and was the dominant player of her era, earning The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year award three consecutive years beginning in 2003.
The posthumous honor for Zaharias was announced Thursday. She was an all-around athlete nicknamed “Babe,” after Babe Ruth. She was not only an Olympic track and field champion, but excelled in baseball, basketball, and golf.
Zaharias was still a top-ranked professional golfer when she died from cancer in 1956.