Sports Roundup for Jan. 7

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- 7 p.m. — Iowa at Maryland, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist, ESPNU
- 7 p.m. — Indiana at Wisconsin, FS1
- 8 p.m. — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Colorado State, CBSSN
- 8:30 p.m. — Brigham Young at Gonzaga, ESPN
- 9 p.m. — Illinois at Northwestern, BTN
- 9 p.m. — Southern California at Arizona, ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — Portland at San Francisco, ESPNU
- 9 p.m. — Washington at Stanford, FS1
- 10 p.m. — Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State, CBSSN
- 10 p.m. — Washington State at California, PAC-12N
- 10:30 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona State, ESPN
- 11 p.m. — Oregon at Colorado, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
- 5 p.m. — Maryland at Michigan State, BTN
- 6 p.m. — Miami at Wake Forest, ACCN
- 6:30 p.m. — Arkansas at Tennessee, SECN
- 7 p.m. — Purdue at Rutgers, BTN
- 8 p.m. — Notre Dame at Boston College, ACCN
- 8:30 p.m. — Kentucky at Texas A&M, SECN
College Football
- 7 p.m. — College Football Awards: 2020 Honors, ESPN
Golf
- 6 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: First Round, Kapalua - The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii, GOLF
NBA
- 7:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TNT
- 10 p.m. — Dallas at Denver, TNT
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 12:30 p.m. — Delray-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 p.m. — Delray-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 1 a.m. (Friday) — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 5 a.m. (Friday) — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Friday) — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
Gamecocks' Toney enters transfer portal
South Carolina redshirt-freshman KeShawn Toney, a former Williston-Elko Blue Devil, is leaving the Gamecocks' football program and has entered the transfer portal.
Toney, listed at 6-foot-2 and 248 pounds, appeared in nine games over two seasons and caught a pass as a freshman in 2019.
Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Toney was the state's No. 15 recruit in the Class of 2019. He was a Shrine Bowl selection in 2018 and enrolled early in Columbia.
He chose the Gamecocks over offers from Charlotte, Georgia State, Middle Tennessee State and South Carolina State.
Pacer men fall on road, women's game postponed
The USC Aiken men's basketball team lost its Peach Belt Conference opener Wednesday night, falling 86-74 at Young Harris.
Anyeuri Castillo scored 23 points to lead the Pacers (1-2, 0-1 PBC), who shot 35.5 percent from the floor. Latreavin Black, Gus Rowland and Donaven Hairston scored nine points apiece. Black grabbed 15 rebounds, including eight on the offensive glass.
USCA held its largest lead at 45-41 early in the second half. There were five ties and 10 lead changes, but Young Harris led for a total of 33:41 of game time. USCA's last lead was at 66-65.
The Pacers are scheduled to play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against North Georgia at the Convocation Center.
The USCA women's game Wednesday was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Young Harris program, according to a release from the Young Harris athletic department. A make-up date has not been announced.
Additionally, the women's game previously scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday against North Georgia has also been postponed "to allow for established safety protocols to be appropriately enforced and to ensure fan and student-athlete safety," according to a release from North Georgia.
UGA names Brooks full-time AD
Josh Brooks has been named Georgia's full-time athletic director less than one week into his stint as the interim replacement for Greg McGarity.
Brooks' hiring was recommended by University of Georgia President Jere Morehead on Wednesday and received unanimous approval at a special meeting of the executive committee of the athletic association board.
Georgia planned a news conference for later Wednesday.
The 40-year-old Brooks takes over one of the nation’s most successful athletic programs.
Before returning for a second stint at Georgia in 2016, Brooks served as athletic director at Millsaps College, an NCAA Division III school in Jackson, Mississippi, and deputy athletic director at Louisiana-Monroe.
“I have been able to serve as an AD and know a small school like Millsaps, some people may say, ‘Well, that’s not really relevant.’” Brooks told The Associated Press on Dec. 3. “In all reality, it’s a lot more relevant than you think because you are dealing with student-athletes, parents, coaches, staff. A lot of the issues are the same. I have had a wide range of experience.”
McGarity announced on Nov. 30 his plans to retire at the end of the year. Brooks, who had been senior deputy athletic director, began his stint as interim athletic director on Jan. 1.
McGarity, 66, served a variety of roles in two stints at Georgia, his alma mater, covering 25 years. He also is a former administrator at Florida.
The budget of Georgia's athletic association grew from $89 million to $153 million under McGarity, who oversaw $200 million in facility improvements.