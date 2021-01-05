Sports Roundup for Jan. 6

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
4:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Syracuse, ACCN
6 p.m. — Rhode Island at Richmond, CBSSN
6:30 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACCN
6:30 p.m. — Penn State at Ohio State, BTN
7 p.m. — Arkansas at Tennessee, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Georgetown at Butler, FS1
7 p.m. — Georgia at LSU, SECN
8 p.m. — St. John's at Xavier, CBSSN
8:30 p.m. — Boston College at Duke, ACCN
8:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Michigan, BTN
9 p.m. — Oklahoma at Baylor, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Texas A&M at South Carolina, ESPNU
9 p.m. — Seton Hall at Creighton, FS1
9 p.m. — Auburn at Mississippi, SECN
10 p.m. — Utah State at New Mexico, CBSSN
11 p.m. — Oregon State at Utah, ESPNU
11 p.m. — Air Force at Boise State, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
4 p.m. — Northwestern at Wisconsin, BTN
NBA
7:45 p.m. — Boston at Miami, ESPN
10:05 p.m. — LA Clippers at Golden State, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
2:30 p.m. — Serie A: Juventas at AC Milan, ESPN2
Tennis
10 a.m. — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
1 a.m. (Thursday) — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Thursday) — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
Reported virus issues at Ohio St. raise specter of CFP delay
College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said Tuesday the national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State is still a go for Monday night amid a report that the Buckeyes are having COVID-19 issues.
AL.com reported that Ohio State has been in contact with CFP officials about possible player availability problems that could force the game to be delayed. Those discussions were confirmed to The Associated Press by a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because no one had been authorized to speak publicly about the details.
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement that the Buckeyes continue to follow the same protocols they have all season. “We plan to play January 11,” Smith said.
Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne posted on Twitter that he and Smith have had multiple conversations.
“Both schools are focused on playing in the @CFBPlayoff Championship Game on January 11th,” Byrne said.
Hancock has previously said Jan. 18 is a potential makeup date if necessary.
Peyton Manning among 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists
Peyton Manning, no surprise, is among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021.
The star quarterback, owner of a record five NFL Most Valuable Player awards and two Super Bowl titles, was the first finalist revealed by the hall on Tuesday night.
Manning, of course, was one of the most prolific passers in NFL history. In 18 pro seasons and 265 starts out of 266 games played since being the top overall draft choice by Indianapolis in 1998, he had 14 seasons with 4,000-plus yards passing.
When he retired following leading Denver to the 2015 league title, Manning held NFL records for career passing yards (71,940), career passing touchdowns (539) and consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns (13).
Other finalists included: Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson, Jared Allen, Ronde Barber, Clay Matthews, Jr., Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Alan Faneca, Torry Holt, John Lynch, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Zach Thomas and Reggie Wayne.
Georgia QB Daniels coming back, Herring and Hill to NFL
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels will be returning for another season between the hedges.
Daniels announced Tuesday on Twitter that he's coming back to the Bulldogs after starting the final four games of the 2020 season. Georgia won them all to finish 8-2, including a victory over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.
“Found my new home, now we got unfinished business,” said Daniels, a third-year sophomore. “Go Dawgs 2021.”
The quarterback revealed his plans as two teammates said they're heading to the NFL.
Defensive end Malik Herring and center Trey Hill announced on Twitter that they will give up their remaining eligibility to enter the draft.
After spending two seasons at Southern Cal, Daniels transferred to Georgia and was granted permission to play right away by the NCAA.
But he was still recovering from a season-ending knee injury sustained in the 2019 opener with the Trojans, prompting Georgia to go with two other quarterbacks before they finally turned to Daniels for a Nov. 21 game against Mississippi State.
He provided a huge spark to the passing game, completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,231 yards, and 10 touchdowns with just two interceptions the rest of the way.
Herring is a senior who totaled 20 tackles in 10 games this season, including two sacks and 4.5 tackles for losses. He had a sack in Georgia’s victory over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.
Hill became the third Georgia underclassmen to enter the draft. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound junior followed junior cornerback Eric Stokes and sophomore outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari.