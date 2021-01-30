Sports Roundup for Jan. 31

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
6 a.m. — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN
2 p.m. — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBC
College Basketball (men's)
1 p.m. — Michigan State at Ohio State, CBS
1 p.m. — Southern Methodist at Houston, ESPN
3 p.m. — Loyola (Chicago) at Missouri State, CBSSN
3:30 p.m. — St. John's at Marquette, FOX
4 p.m. — Sam Houston State at Stephen F. Austin, ESPNU
5 p.m. — Colgate at Holy Cross, CBSSN
6 p.m. — North Carolina State at Syracuse, ACCN
6 p.m. — Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois, ESPN2
7:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Northwestern, BTN
8 p.m. — Washington State at Washington, PAC-12N
9:30 p.m. — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Nevada (Reno), FS1
College Basketball (women's)
11 a.m. — Notre Dame at Syracuse, ACCN
Noon — Temple at Tulane, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Connecticut at DePaul, FOX
1 p.m. — Missouri at Kentucky, SECN
2 p.m. — Clemson at Wake Forest, ACCN
2 p.m. — Florida at Tennessee, ESPNU
2 p.m. — Oregon at Colorado, PAC-12N
3 p.m. — Alabama at South Carolina, SECN
4 p.m. — North Carolina at Virginia Tech, ACCN
4 p.m. — Baylor at Iowa State, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Stanford at Washington, PAC-12N
4:30 p.m. — Michigan State at Indiana, BTN
5 p.m. — Georgia at Texas A&M, SECN
College Football
9:30 p.m. — Hula Bowl: Kai vs. AINA, Honolulu, CBSSN
Golf
3:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, CBS
Horse Racing
2 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
NBA
3:30 p.m. — Utah at Denver, NBATV
7 p.m. — Brooklyn at Washington, NBATV
NFL
3 p.m. — NFL Pro Bowl Celebration, ABC
3 p.m. — NFL Pro Bowl Celebration, ESPN
NHL
1 p.m. — New Jersey at Buffalo, NHLN
5 p.m. — Florida at Detroit, NHLN
8 p.m. — Colorado at Minnesota, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
8:55 a.m. — Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta, ESPN2
7 p.m. — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Orlando, Fla., FS1
8 p.m. — Liga MX: Club América at Santos Laguna, FS2
Tennis
6:30 p.m. — Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Monday) — Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds, TENNIS
X Games
1 p.m. — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo., ABC
8:30 p.m. — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo., ESPN
Pacers drop road contest to Bobcats
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – The University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball team lost a 95-68 decision at Georgia College Saturday afternoon.
The Pacers fall to 6-3 on the season and 5-2 in league play. The Bobcats are 6-2 overall and they sport the same record against conference foes.
Head coach Mark Vanderslice's team was led by Jakobi Pearson's team-best 18 points. He also managed three steals in the game. Tehree Horn accounted for 16 points while Latreavin Black chipped in 10 markers. Gus Rowland tallied eight points and five rebounds while Anyeuri Castillo registered six points in the loss.
USC Aiken jumped out to a 4-0 lead after a bucket by Black. Trailing 6-4, Pearson hit a jumper and Quincy Canty buried a three-ball at the 14:21 mark, giving the visitors a 9-6 edge. A Castillo three-point basket extended the margin to four at 14-10 at the 10:48 mark.
The Bobcats held an 18-14 advantage only to see Castillo take a pass from Horn and nail a shot from distance. Rowland canned a jumper on the ensuing possession, putting the Pacers up 19-18. Georgia College embarked on a 16-2 spurt for a 34-21 advantage en route to a 36-23 lead at the break.
Vanderslice's team pulled within 11 after Rowland found Black for a lay-up with 15:33 to go, but that was as close as the visitors would get the rest of the way.
For the game, USC Aiken hit 26-of-70 from the floor (37.1%), including nine-of-34 from distance (26.5 percent). The squad hit seven-of-10 from the charity stripe (70%).
The Pacers converted 14 turnovers into 14 points. USC Aiken dished out 11 assists and had 11 steals in the contest.