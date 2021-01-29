Sports Roundup for Jan. 30

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 3:30 p.m. — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBC
- 4:30 p.m. — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Indianapolis, NBCSN
- 11 p.m. — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN
Boxing
- 6 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Rances Barthelemy vs. All Rivera (Welterweights), Los Angeles, FS1
- 8 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Caleb Plant Vs. Caleb Truax (Super-Middleweights), Los Angeles, FOX
College Basketball (men's)
- Noon — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Alabama at Oklahoma, ESPN
- Noon — Clemson at Duke, ESPN2
- Noon — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas A&M At Kansas State, ESPNU
- 1 p.m. — Providence at Georgetown, CBS
- 1 p.m. — La Salle at Virginia Commonwealth, NBCSN
- 2 p.m. — Miami at Wake Forest, ACCN
- 2 p.m. — George Mason at St. Bonaventure, CBSSN
- 2 p.m. — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Florida at West Virginia, ESPN
- 2 p.m. — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas Tech at Louisiana State, ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas Christian at Missouri, ESPNU
- 2:30 p.m. — Utah at Colorado, PAC-12N
- 3 p.m. — Wisconsin at Penn State, BTN
- 3 p.m. — Villanova At Seton Hall, FOX
- 4 p.m. — Florida State at Georgia Tech, ACCN
- 4 p.m. — Rhode Island at Dayton, CBSSN
- 4 p.m. — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Auburn at Baylor, ESPN
- 4 p.m. — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Arkansas at Oklahoma State, ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — Central Florida at Wichita State, ESPNU
- 5 p.m. — California at Arizona, PAC-12N
- 5:30 p.m. — Xavier at Butler, FS1
- 6 p.m. — Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN
- 6 p.m. — Pacific at Brigham Young, CBSSN
- 6 p.m. — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Kansas at Tennessee, ESPN
- 6 p.m. — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Iowa State at Mississippi State, ESPN2
- 6 p.m. — Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, ESPNU
- 6 p.m. — Mississippi at Georgia, SECN
- 7 p.m. — Oregon State at UCLA, PAC-12N
- 7:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Purdue, BTN
- 8 p.m. — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, ACCN
- 8 p.m. — Creighton at DePaul, CBSSN
- 8 p.m. — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas at Kentucky, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — Gonzaga at Pepperdine, ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — Robert Morris at Wright State, ESPNU
- 8:30 p.m. — South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SECN
- 10 p.m. — Wyoming at San Diego State, CBSSN
- 10 p.m. — Stanford at Arizona State, ESPN2
College Basketball (women's)
- 2 p.m. — Georgetown at Creighton, FS1
College Football
- 2:30 p.m. — Senior Bowl: National Team vs. American Team, Mobile, Ala., NFLN
Golf
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, CBS
- 3:30 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
NBA
- 8:30 p.m. — LA Lakers at Boston, ABC
NHL
- 1 p.m. — New Jersey at Buffalo, NHLN
- 7 p.m. — Toronto at Edmonton, NHLN
- 10 p.m. — Vancouver at Winnipeg, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
- 7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton, NBCSN
- 9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester City, NBCSN
- 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, NBC
- 10 p.m. — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Club Tijuana Xolos, FS1
Tennis
- 6:30 p.m. — Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds, TENNIS
X Games
- 1 p.m. — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo., ABC
- 10 p.m. — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo., ESPN
USCA women's basketball postponed again
Saturday afternoon's USC Aiken women's basketball game against No. 16 North Georgia at the Convocation Center has been postponed.
The decision was made as USCA's previous opponent is in COVID-19 testing protocols established by the NCAA and Peach Belt Conference.
USCA is scheduled to return to action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against Flagler.
Legendary Temple coach Chaney dead at 89
PHILADELPHIA — John Chaney, one of the nation’s leading Black coaches and a commanding figure during a Hall of Fame basketball career at Temple, has died. He was 89.
His death was announced by the university Friday.
Chaney led Temple to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances over 24 seasons, including five NCAA regional finals. Chaney had 741 wins as a college coach. He was twice named national coach of the year and his teams at Temple won six Atlantic 10 conference titles.
He became a de facto father to dozens of his players, many coming to Temple from broken homes, violent upbringings and bad schools. He often said his biggest goal was simply to give poor kids a chance to get an education.
Chaney was an imposing presence on the court – restless, cranky, his otherwise natty clothes in shambles by the end of the game. Often, as he exhorted his team, he put himself in situations he later regretted. He was known for a fiery temper – sending a player into a 2005 game to commit hard fouls. Chaney served a suspension and apologized.
In 1994, he had a heated exchange following a game against UMass in which he threatened to kill coach John Calipari. Chaney apologized and was suspended for a game. The two later became friends.