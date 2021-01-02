Sports Roundup for Jan. 3

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — Wisconsin at Penn State, BTN
4 p.m. — Lehigh at Lafayette College, CBSSN
4:30 p.m. — St. Joseph's at Rhode Island, NBCSN
5:30 p.m. — Ohio State at Minnesota, BTN
6 p.m. — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, ACCN
6 p.m. — Navy at Bucknell, CBSSN
6 p.m. — Southern Illinois at Drake, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Houston at Southern Methodist, ESPN2
7:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Michigan, BTN
College Basketball (women's)
Noon — Clemson at Miami, ACCN
Noon — Duquesne at Dayton, CBSSN
Noon — Houston at Central Florida, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Kentucky at Mississippi State, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Texas A&M at Florida, SECN
2 p.m. — Boston College at North Carolina State, ACCN
2 p.m. — George Washington at Fordham, CBSSN
2 p.m. — California at Arizona, PAC-12N
3 p.m. — Iowa State at Texas, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Georgia at Auburn, SECN
4 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, ACCN
4 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon, PAC-12N
5 p.m. — Michigan at Northwestern, ESPN2
5 p.m. — Missouri at Arkansas, SECN
6 p.m. — Stanford at Arizona State, PAC-12N
NBA
3 p.m. — Boston at Detroit, NBATV
6 p.m. — Washington at Brooklyn, NBATV
8:30 p.m. — Portland at Golden State, NBATV
NFL
1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, Baltimore at Cincinnati, Pittsburgh at Cleveland, NY Jets at New England, CBS
1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Detroit, Dallas at NY Giants, Atlanta at Tampa Bay, FOX
4:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Arizona at LA Rams, Tennessee at Houston, CBS
4:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Seattle at San Francisco, New Orleans at Carolina, FOX
8:20 p.m. — Washington at Philadelphia, NBC
Soccer (men's)
6:25 a.m. (Sunday) — Serie A: Crotone at Inter Milan, ESPN2
9:10 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, NBCSN
11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea, NBCSN
Lawson scores 25, USC wins first outing in 28 days
COLUMBIA — AJ Lawson scored 25 points and made two clinching free throws in the closing seconds as South Carolina held off Florida A&M 78-71 on Saturday, as the Gamecocks played for the first time in 28 days.
The COVID-19 issues that befell the South Carolina (2-2) program ever since Dec. 5 were still in evidence as the team had just nine players available. Jermaine Couisnard added 15 points, five assists and four steals, Justin Minaya picked up his first double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Justin Speer scored 14 of his career-high 21 points in the second half, hitting four straight from the floor as Florida A&M (1-6) rallied from seven points down into a late lead. Kamron Reaves chipped in 11 points, M.J. Randolph added 10 and D.J. Jones 10. The Rattlers had been idle since Dec. 18.
Lawson scored seven points in the first nine minutes after halftime, including a pair of fast-break dunks off of his own steals, but South Carolina was unable to shake the Rattlers. There were five ties and four lead changes in the second half.
After the Gamecocks took their largest lead, 57-50, Speer scored eight unanswered points to put Florida A&M ahead for the first time since the 5:37 mark of the first half.
Lawson drained a 3-pointer off the break to muscle South Carolina back in front 68-66, and then blocked Randolph at 3:30 to protect a 71-69 lead.
The win was South Carolina's first at home this season and 20th straight win in a home opener. Florida A&M has not played a home game yet this season.
South Carolina opens Southeast Conference play hosting Texas A&M on Wednesday.
Simms starts, ends Miami fate sending Clemson past Canes
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Aamir Simms scored 25 points and his last basket with 19 seconds left was the game winner and Clemson beat Miami 66-65 on Saturday.
Nick Honor stole the ball from Kameron McGusty with four seconds left on Miami's final possession to secure the win.
Isaiah Wong made two free throws with 96 seconds left to cap a 10-2 run and the Hurricanes led 65-61. Honor responded with a 3-pointer with 1:05 to go, and following a Miami turnover, Simms connected on the game clincher.
Simms started the game with a pair of 3-pointers and a dunk and the Tigers led 8-3. PJ Hall's jumper with 11:47 before halftime gave Clemson a 21-9 lead.
Miami responded and outscored the Tigers 23-11 before intermission. The Hurricanes grabbed their first lead of the game on Earl Timberlake's layup with 45 seconds before the break and a 34-32 lead.
Simms finished 10-for-14 shooting. Clemson (8-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) now has seven of its eight wins over Power 5 conference affiliates
Wong led Miami (4-4, 1-2) with 13 points and Timberlake 11.