Sports Roundup for Jan. 28

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- 5 p.m. — Oregon State at Southern California, ESPNU
- 5 p.m. — Wyoming at San Diego State, FS1
- 7 p.m. — Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — North Carolina (Asheville) at Winthrop, ESPNU
- 7 p.m. — Michigan State at Rutgers, FS1
- 8 p.m. — Memphis at Southern Methodist, ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — Alabama (Birmingham) at Middle Tennessee State, CBSSN
- 9 p.m. — Houston at Tulane, ESPN
- 9 p.m. — Belmont at Austin Peay, ESPNU
- 10 p.m. — Stanford at Arizona, ESPN2
- 11 p.m. — New Mexico at Fresno State, CBSSN
- 11 p.m. — California at Arizona State, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
- 4 p.m. — Michigan State at Maryland, BTN
- 6 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Miami, ACCN
- 6 p.m. — Northwestern at Iowa, BTN
- 6 p.m. — Connecticut at Arkansas, ESPN2
- 6:30 p.m. — Alabama at Kentucky, SECN
- 7 p.m. — South Carolina at Mississippi State, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — North Carolina at Louisville, ACCN
- 8 p.m. — Ohio State at Indiana, BTN
- 8:30 p.m. — Texas A&M at Auburn, SECN
College Football
- 12:30 p.m. — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPNU
- 3 p.m. — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPNU
Golf
- 6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, GOLF
- 2:30 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
NBA
- 7:30 p.m. — Portland at Houston, TNT
- 10 p.m. — Golden State at Phoenix, TNT
Soccer (men's)
- 2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur, NBCSN
Tennis
- 9:30 p.m. — A Day at the Drive - Adelaide Exhibition Day Session, TENNIS
- 3:30 a.m. (Friday) — A Day at the Drive - Adelaide Exhibition Night Session, TENNIS
Gamecocks' Kitchings takes job with Falcons
University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer introduced the last on-field member of his staff, offensive line coach Greg Adkins, to the media on Wednesday morning.
Within two hours, he was back on the hunt.
Running backs coach Des Kitchings has accepted a spot with the Atlanta Falcons, sources confirmed. Kitchings, a former star at Wagener-Salley, was a holdover from Will Muschamp's staff and received a $120,000 raise.
He follows Mike Bobo and Tracy Rocker as coaches who stayed on under Beamer, then left. Will Friend, who Beamer hired from Tennessee, also left.
Darren O'Day agrees to deal with Yankees
NEW YORK — The Yankees quickly found a replacement for their bullpen, agreeing to a $2.5 million, one-year contract with submarining right-hander Darren O’Day, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The deal includes player and club options for 2022, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement is a subject to a successful physical.
O’Day, 38, was 4-0 with a 1.10 ERA in 16⅓ innings over 19 games last year with Atlanta, striking out 22 and walking five while allowing eight hits. While his fastball averaged just 86 mph, his low arm angle creates deception; right-handed hitters batted .143 (7-for-49) off him with one home run, by Boston’s Xander Bogaerts, the leadoff batter of O’Day’s final appearance of the season. Left-handed hitters were 1-for-10.
He became a free agent when Atlanta declined a $3.25 million option, triggering a $250,000 buyout.
TE Witten says he's retiring again after 17th season
DALLAS — Jason Witten says he is retiring again, apparently for good this time.
The longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end who spent his final season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 told ESPN on Wednesday that he was walking away “knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all.”
The 38-year-old Witten, who didn't immediately return a message from The Associated Press, retired the first time after the 2017 season with Dallas to become an analyst for ESPN's “Monday Night Football.”
Witten said he started having second thoughts early in his TV tenure, and he returned for a club-record 16th year with the Cowboys in 2019. Witten is also the franchise leader in games, starts, catches and yards receiving.
When coach Jason Garrett was let go after the Cowboys missed the playoffs amid high expectations a year ago, there wasn't a place on the roster for Witten.
The 11-time Pro Bowler joined several former Dallas teammates with the Raiders and had career lows with 13 catches for 69 yards. But Witten did score twice, giving him 74 career touchdowns.
A third-round pick out of Tennessee in 2003, Witten ended his career fourth on the NFL career list with 1,228 catches. He's second among tight ends to Tony Gonzalez, who is also the only other tight end with more yards (15,127 to 13,046).
“As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all,” Witten told ESPN, which reported he planned to retire as a Cowboy. “Football is a great game that has taught me many valuable lessons, and I look forward to passing on that knowledge to the next generation.”
Part of the reason Witten came out of retirement two years ago was he thought the Cowboys were good enough to make a run at his first Super Bowl. But the two-time All-Pro never made it past the divisional round, and missed the playoffs in 11 of his 17 seasons.
Witten is the NFL's career leader in regular-season games among tight ends with 271. Jerry Rice was the only pass-catcher with more, finishing with 303.
Witten had 110 catches in 2012, which was the NFL season record for a tight end for six years before Philadelphia's Zach Ertz grabbed 116.