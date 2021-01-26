Sports Roundup for Jan. 27

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- 6 p.m. — Miami at Florida State, ACCN
- 6:30 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Florida, SECN
- 7 p.m. — Penn State at Ohio State, BTN
- 7 p.m. — Marquette at Providence, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Georgia at South Carolina, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Creighton at Seton Hall, FS1
- 8 p.m. — Wake Forest at North Carolina State, ACCN
- 8:30 p.m. — Mississippi at Arkansas, SECN
- 9 p.m. — Wisconsin at Maryland, BTN
- 9 p.m. — Boise State at Colorado State, CBSSN
- 9 p.m. — Kansas State at Baylor, ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — Washington State at Colorado, ESPNU
- 9 p.m. — St. John's at DePaul, FS1
- 11 p.m. — Utah State at Nevada (Las Vegas), FS1
College Basketball (women's)
- 7 p.m. — Villanova at Xavier, FS2
- 9:30 p.m. — Stanford at Washington State, PAC-12N
College Football
- 12:30 p.m. — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPNU
- 3 p.m. — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPNU
College Golf
- 4:30 p.m. — The Southwestern Invitational: Final Round, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, Calif., GOLF
Golf
- 11 p.m. — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
- 6:30 a.m. (Thursday) — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
NBA
- 7:45 p.m. —LA Lakers at Philadelphia, ESPN
- 10:05 p.m. — Minnesota at Golden State, ESPN
NHL
- 7:30 p.m. — Chicago at Nashville, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester United, NBCSN
USC Aiken announces schedule changes for basketball
USC Aiken on Tuesday announced two schedule changes involving women's basketball.
The Pacers will host UNC Pembroke at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday as part of a doubleheader, with the men's team hosting Augusta at 7:30 p.m.
This will be the long-awaited home opener for the Pacer women, who have played just four games this season and had seven postponed due to their opponents' COVID-19 protocols.
One of those postponements was a home game against North Georgia originally scheduled for Jan. 9. That game will now be played at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The men's team has a road game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Georgia College.
All contests are pending negative COVID-19 tests prior to the game.
Love appointed captain again, this time for Presidents Cup
Davis Love III is going back to where he was born for a job he knows as well as anyone.
The PGA Tour has selected Love to be U.S. captain for the Presidents Cup in 2022 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Trevor Immelman of South Africa previously was selected to be the International team captain.
It will be the third time Love has been captain of a U.S. team in the last 10 years. He was captain when Europe rallied from a 10-6 deficit to beat the Americans in the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah, and he was Ryder Cup captain for a rare U.S. victory four years later at Hazeltine.
He also was an assistant captain in the Ryder Cup under Corey Pavin in 2010 and Jim Furyk in 2018 and is on the staff of Steve Stricker this year. In the Presidents Cup, he has been an assistant under Fred Couples in 2013, Jay Haas in 2015 and Stricker in 2017. He does not lack for experience.
The Presidents Cup was supposed to be played this year until the COVID-19 pandemic led to the Ryder Cup being postponed one year to this September. The Americans have won the Presidents Cup the last eight times, most recently in 2019 at Royal Melbourne with Tiger Woods as a playing captain. He chose not to captain again.
Boston Marathon set for Oct. 11 if state allows
BOSTON — The 125th edition of the Boston Marathon will be held Oct. 11 if road races are allowed to take place under Massachusetts' COVID-19 restrictions, race officials said Tuesday.
The Boston Athletic Association said it has “cautious optimism” the event will take place. Last year's Boston Marathon was postponed from April to September and ultimately canceled two months later, the first time since 1897 that the world's oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race was not run.
Plans for this year’s race are pending approval from the eight cities and towns that are part of the marathon route.
Road races are not permitted until the state's reopening plan enters Phase 4. Massachusetts reverted to Phase 3 in December.
A total of 15,972 people ran a virtual race last year, completing the 26.2-mile distance on their own over a 10-day period. In 1918, the marathon format was modified to a relay due to World War I; the 2013 race was stopped when two bombs exploded at the finish line, several hours after the winners had finished but while many recreational runners were still on the course.