Sports Roundup for Jan. 25

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
7 p.m. — Loyola (Chicago) at Bradley, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Syracuse at Virginia, ESPN
7 p.m. — North Carolina (Greensboro) at Furman, ESPNU
9 p.m. — Utah State at Nevada (Las Vegas), CBSSN
9 p.m. — Texas Tech at West Virginia, ESPN
9 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Iowa State, ESPN2
11 p.m. — Arizona State at Arizona, ESPN2
College Basketball (women's)
6 p.m. — Minnesota at Penn State, BTN
7 p.m. — Maryland at Ohio State, ESPN2
7 p.m. — St. John's at Villanova, FS1
7 p.m. — Arkansas at Georgia, SECN
8 p.m. — Nebraska at Illinois, BTN
College Golf
4:30 p.m. — The Southwestern Invitational: First Round, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, Calif., GOLF
8:30 p.m. — The Southwestern Invitational: First Round, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, Calif., GOLF
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Miami at Brooklyn, NBATV
10 p.m. — Minnesota at Golden State, NBATV
Hockey
10 p.m. — Ottawa at Vancouver, NHLN
Clemson women blow big lead, top No. 23 Syracuse in OT
CLEMSON — Kendall Spray scored 24 points with seven 3-pointers, Amari Robinson added 23 points and short-handed Clemson upended No. 23 Syracuse 86-77 in overtime Sunday after blowing a 25-point halftime lead.
The Tigers were outscored 23-9 in the third quarter and 20-9 in the fourth before scoring 16 points in overtime to end a four-game losing streak and beat the Orange for the first time ever in 10 tries.
Delicia Washington scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Clemson (9-5, 4-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Hannah Hank matched her career-high with 15 points, plus eight rebounds.
Tigers coach Amanda Butler chose not to play two starters, freshman leading scorer Gabby Elliott (14.2) and top shot blocker Tyler Bennett (31). Only eight players saw action with Hank, whose layup and two free throws made it a three-possession game with 51 seconds left in OT, and Destiny Thomas, who opened overtime with a 3-pointer for her only points, stepping into the starting lineup.
Kiara Lewis scored 25 points with eight rebounds and Emily Engstler added 17 and nine for the Orange (7-3, 4-3), who were playing their fourth game in eight days after going more than three weeks without a game.
Clemson went 4 of 6 in the extra session while Syracuse was 3 of 8 with six turnovers.
Spray, who entered the game 2 for 21 behind the arc in the four previous games, was 5 of 7 behind the arc in the first half and combined with Robinson for 33 points in building a 52-27 halftime lead. The Tigers were 7 of 16 on 3s and shot 48% while Syracuse was at 28% (10 of 36).
Syracuse shot 59% (16 of 27) in the second half and Clemson was 23% (6 of 26) with just one 3-pointer on seven attempts and 16 turnovers.
Jessica Korda rallies to beat Kang in playoff at LPGA opener
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jessica Korda closed with a 5-under 66 and holed a 30-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole Sunday to beat Danielle Kang in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions and start the LPGA Tour season on a good note.
Korda won for the sixth time on the LPGA Tour, and it was her first victory in nearly three years. She shot a career-best 60 on Saturday.
Kang started the final round at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando with a two-shot lead, which she quickly stretched to four shots with an opening birdie and Korda dropping a shot on the third hole. That was Korda's last mistake.
Kang had a two-shot lead with four holes to play when she made her first bogey of the tournament – and her first bogey in 65 holes dating to last season – on the 15th. Korda caught her with a birdie on the 16th.
Nelly Korda, the younger sister of Jessica who joined them in the final group, got within two shots of the lead. She closed with a 64 and finished two shots out of the playoff.
Kang, who shot 68, had to make a 4-foot par putt on the par-3 18th to force a playoff at 24-under 260.
Going back to the 18th for the playoff, Kang appeared to have an advantage with a tee shot pin-high about 18 feet to the right. Korda was 30 feet short, roughly the same putt she had in regulation. This time, she read the speed perfectly and rolled it in. Kang's birdie putt to extend the playoff was low all the way.
Former tennis player Mardy Fish won the celebrity portion of the tournament, using the Modified Stableford format.