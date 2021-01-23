Sports Roundup for Jan. 24

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
4:30 p.m. — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Roar Before the Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — Rutgers at Indiana, BTN
Noon — Davidson at Massachusetts, CBSSN
2 p.m. — Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State, CBSSN
2:30 p.m. — George Washington at Rhode Island, NBCSN
4 p.m. — Nevada (Reno) at Wyoming, CBSSN
4 p.m. — Memphis at East Carolina, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Utah at Washington, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Notre Dame at Miami, ACCN
6 p.m. — Boston at Lafayette College, CBSSN
10 p.m. — San Diego State at Air Force, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
Noon — Syracuse at Clemson, ACCN
Noon — Indiana at Northwestern, ESPN2
Noon — Notre Dame at North Carolina, ESPNU
1 p.m. — South Carolina at Louisiana State, SECN
2 p.m. — Louisville at Wake Forest, ACCN
2 p.m. — Purdue at Michigan, BTN
2 p.m. — Kentucky at Tennessee, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Auburn at Alabama, ESPNU
2 p.m. — Marquette at Butler, FS1
3 p.m. — Colorado at Arizona, PAC-12N
3 p.m. — Florida at Mississippi, SECN
4 p.m. — Virginia Tech at North Carolina State, ACCN
4 p.m. — Michigan State at Wisconsin, BTN
5 p.m. — Washington at Oregon, PAC-12N
5 p.m. — Texas A&M at Missouri, SECN
7 p.m. — Southern California at Stanford, PAC-12N
Golf
2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif., GOLF
3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBC
NBA
1 p.m. — Toronto at Indiana, NBATV
8 p.m. — Atlanta at Milwaukee, NBATV
Football
3:05 p.m. — NFC Championship: Tampa Bay at Green Bay, FOX
6:40 p.m. — AFC Championship: Buffalo at Kansas City, CBS
Lions looking into trading QB Matthew Stafford
A person with direct knowledge of the situation says the Detroit Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford have mutually agreed to explore the possibilities of trading him.
The person spoke Saturday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team and Stafford did not announce the decision.
The person says Stafford expressed an interest in being traded after the season ended and the team responded by tabling the idea until a new general manager and coach were hired. Stafford was on a call earlier this week with Lions general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell earlier this week, according to the person, and they discussed parting ways.
Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009 and he has two years left on a $135 million, five-year contract.
Knicks Go gets to the lead and stays there to win Pegasus
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Knicks Go went to the lead right out of the gate and dared the other 11 runners in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational to catch him.
Nobody came close.
Picking up by far the biggest purse of his career, and doing so with ease, the heavily favored Knicks Go won the fifth running of the Pegasus on Saturday – his fourth consecutive victory, one that pushed his lifetime winnings to about $3 million.
“Great horses do great things,” trainer Brad Cox said. “And he just did something great.”
Jesus’ Team was second and 25-1 long-shot Independence Hall was third. Knicks Go finished the 1 1/8 miles over the dirt at Gulfstream Park in 1:47.89 and paid $4.60, $3.60 and $3.
USA Basketball eyeing 60 players in Olympic pool
MIAMI — USA Basketball is casting a wider-than-usual net in its roster selection for this summer's rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, two people with knowledge of the situation said Saturday.
Additions to the list in recent weeks include New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, Atlanta’s Trae Young, Memphis’ Ja Morant, Miami’s Duncan Robinson and Detroit’s Christian Wood.
The people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the final list has not been revealed publicly.
The additions mean at least 60 players could be on the player-pool list that will be released by USA Basketball in the coming weeks. Most of those are holdovers from the finalists list that was announced in February 2020 in anticipation of an Olympics last summer.