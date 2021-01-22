Sports Roundup for Jan. 23

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- Noon — Houston at Temple, CBS
- Noon — Kansas at Oklahoma, ESPN
- Noon — Auburn at South Carolina, ESPN2
- Noon — Connecticut at Creighton, FOX
- 12:30 p.m. — George Mason at St. Joseph's, NBCSN
- 1 p.m. — Arkansas at Vanderbilt, SECN
- 2 p.m. — Maryland at Minnesota, BTN
- 2 p.m. — Baylor at Oklahoma State, CBS
- 2 p.m. — North Carolina State at North Carolina, ESPN
- 2 p.m. — Florida at Georgia, ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — Southern Methodist at Central Florida, ESPNU
- 2:30 p.m. — Army at Navy, CBSSN
- 2:30 p.m. — La Salle at Richmond, NBCSN
- 2:30 p.m. — Providence at Villanova, FOX
- 3 p.m. — Clemson at Florida State, ABC
- 3:30 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi, SECN
- 4 p.m. — Ohio State at Wisconsin, CBS
- 4 p.m. — Duke at Louisville, ESPN
- 4 p.m. — West Virginia at Kansas State, ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — Utah Valley at St. John's, FS1
- 4:30 p.m. — Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth, CBSSN
- 5 p.m. — UCLA at Stanford, FOX
- 6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, ACCN
- 6 p.m. — Louisiana State at Kentucky, ESPN
- 6 p.m. — DePaul at Marquette, FS1
- 6 p.m. — Mississippi State at Alabama, SECN
- 7 p.m. — Northwestern at Penn State, BTN
- 7 p.m. — St. Mary's at San Francisco, CBSSN
- 8 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Virginia, ACCN
- 8 p.m. — Colorado at Washington State, ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — Southern California at California, PAC-12N
- 8:30 p.m. — Missouri at Tennessee, SECN
- 10 p.m. — Pepperdine at Brigham Young, ESPN2
- 10:30 p.m. — Oregon State at Oregon, PAC-12N
College Basketball (women's)
- 6 p.m. — Texas at Iowa State, ESPN2
Golf
- 1:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., GOLF
- 2:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBC
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Third Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif., GOLF
- 7 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, GOLF
- 2 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 4:30 p.m. — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla., NBC
Mixed Martial Arts
- 8 p.m. — UFC 257 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
NBA
- 7:30 p.m. — Miami at Brooklyn, NBATV
NHL
- 2 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Columbus, NHLN
- 7 p.m. — Montréal at Vancouver, NHLN
- 10 p.m. — Ottawa at Winnipeg, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
- 6:25 a.m. (Sunday) — Serie A: Bologna at Juventus, ESPN2
USC Aiken women's basketball has more postponements
Two more games for the USC Aiken women's basketball team have been postponed.
The women's basketball home games on Saturday against Columbus State and Wednesday against Augusta have been postponed.
Both games have been postponed due to the opposing schools entering COVID-19 protocols. They have entered into protocol as outlined by the Peach Belt Conference Return to Play policy along with all applicable CDC, NCAA and state and local health guidelines.
No make-up dates have been scheduled. The PBC will announce make-up dates in the near future.
The USCA men's basketball team will still host Columbus State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Augusta on Wednesday.
Beamer's staff complete after USC board approves final contracts
COLUMBIA — Shane Beamer's staff is complete.
South Carolina's Board of Trustees approved the final two contracts for Beamer's first on-field football staff on Friday. Greg Adkins was officially named offensive line coach, the last role that was filled, while the contracts of Adkins and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey were finalized.
Lindsey got a two-year contract paying $350,000 per year.
Adkins has a two-year contract worth $550,000 per year.
The coaches have already signed their term sheets, meaning if they were to leave USC in the next year, they would owe the school $200,000.
Adkins arrives from Marshall, the same last stop as new strength coach Luke Day. A Marshall alum and letter-winner, he was there for the past three seasons and also did a stint with the Thundering Herd from 1991-95.
Adkins has also worked at Charlotte, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Troy and Georgia. He was the tight ends coach with the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14.