Sports Roundup for Jan. 21

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- 5 p.m. — Southern California at Stanford, FS1
- 7 p.m. — Rutgers at Penn State, BTN
- 7 p.m. — Wichita State at Memphis, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Southeast Missouri State At Morehead State, ESPNU
- 9 p.m. — Portland at Brigham Young, CBSSN
- 9 p.m. — Arizona at Arizona State, ESPN
- 9 p.m. — UCLA At California, ESPNU
- 9 p.m. — Indiana At Iowa, FS1
- 10 p.m. — Utah at Washington State, PAC-12N
- 11 p.m. — Colorado State At Utah State, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
- 3 p.m. — Michigan at Ohio State, BTN
- 5 p.m. — Iowa at Maryland, BTN
- 6 p.m. — Miami at Pittsburgh, ACCN
- 6:30 p.m. — Georgia at South Carolina, SECN
- 7 p.m. — Connecticut at Tennessee, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — North Carolina State at Florida State, ACCN
- 8:30 p.m. — Kentucky at Auburn, SECN
- 9 p.m. — Syracuse at Louisville, ESPN2
Golf
- Noon — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif., GOLF
- 7 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, GOLF
- 2 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
NBA
- 7:30 p.m. — LA Lakers at Milwaukee, TNT
- 10 p.m. — New Orleans at Utah, TNT
NHL
- 7 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Columbus, NBCSN
- 9:30 p.m. — Montreal at Vancouver, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool, NBCSN
Judge sides with Zion Williamson against ex-marketing agent
A federal judge in North Carolina has ruled in favor of New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson in a case concerning a contract he terminated with a Florida-based marketing agent who is seeking $100 million in damages from the former Duke and Spartanburg Day star.
U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, ruled on Wednesday that marketing agent Gina Ford’s contract with Williamson was void because Ford was not a licensed agent in the state at the time she met with Williamson and because the contract did not comply with key requirements outlined by the state’s sports agent law, the Uniform Athlete Agents Act.
Duke has repeatedly declined to comment on the case because it isn’t involved in the litigation, but issued a statement in January that school had reviewed Williamson’s eligibility previously and found no concerns.
Lions agree with Saints' Campbell to be head coach
The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Dan Campbell to be their coach.
The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach on Wednesday, one day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager.
Campbell, who also had the title of assistant head coach with the Saints, has 11 years of experience in the NFL as a coach and 11 as a player. He was 5-7 as interim coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015.
Campbell, who is from Clifton, Texas, was a standout tight end at Texas A&M and was drafted in the third round by the New York Giants in 1999. He had 91 career receptions for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Giants, Dallas, Detroit and New Orleans.
Campbell, who played for the Lions from 2006 to 2008, is the first former player to lead the franchise since Hall of Famer and two-time NFL champion Joe Schmidt was Detroit's coach from 1967-72.
Team owner Sheila Ford Hamp fired general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia in November. Patricia, a former New England defensive coordinator, was 13-29-1 in two-plus seasons as a first-time NFL head coach.
The Lions finished 5-11 last season – their 13th season with double-digit losses this century – and have only one playoff victory since winning the 1957 NFL title.
Winthrop sets program record with 20th straight win
CLINTON — Chandler Vaudrin had a season-high 20 points and Winthrop set a program record with its 20th straight victory dating to last season after beating Presbyterian 78-66 on Wednesday.
Winthrop (15-0, 12-0 Big South Conference) topped its previous record of 19 straight wins set by the 2006-07 team. The Eagles have a two-game advantage on No. 1 Gonzaga for the longest active winning streak.
Adonis Arms had 14 points and eight rebounds for Winthrop, which is 12-0 in league play for a second straight year. Kyle Zunic added 12 points and Chase Claxton had three blocks.