Sports Roundup for Jan. 20

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- 5 p.m. — Boston College at Virginia Tech, ACCN
- 6 p.m. — Virginia Commonwealth at St. Bonaventure, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Wake Forest at North Carolina, ACCN
- 7 p.m. — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Kentucky at Georgia, SECN
- 9 p.m. — Northwestern at Wisconsin, BTN
- 9 p.m. — Cincinnati at Temple, ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — Colorado at Washington, ESPNU
- 9 p.m. — Providence at Creighton, FS1
- 9 p.m. — Auburn at Arkansas, SECN
- 11 p.m. — Fresno State at Boise State, FS1
Golf
- 10:30 p.m. — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
Mixed Martial Arts
- 9 a.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
- Noon — UFC Fight Night: Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny (Welterweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
NBA
- 7:15 p.m. — Boston at Philadelphia, ESPN
- 9:35 p.m. — Phoenix at Houston, ESPN
NHL
- 7 p.m. — Edmonton at Toronto, NBCSN
- 9:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Anaheim, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City, NBCSN
- 2:50 p.m. — Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Napoli, Final, Reggio Emilia, Italy, ESPN2
- 3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham, NBCSN
- 10 p.m. — CONCACAF League: C.D. Olimpia at L.D. Alajuelense , Semifinal, FS2
Sarah Thomas to be 1st female to officiate Super Bowl
NEW YORK — Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female to officiate the Super Bowl in NFL history.
Thomas, a down judge, is part of the officiating crew announced Tuesday by the NFL.
“Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official,” said Troy Vincent, Sr., the NFL's executive vice resident of football operations. "Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor.”
Falcons hire Saints' Fontenot as general manager
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday named Terry Fontenot the team's first Black general manager, finding new leadership from within their division.
The 40-year-old Fontenot spent 18 seasons with NFC South rival New Orleans.
Fontenot helped build a consistent winner as the Saints’ vice president and assistant general manager in charge of pro personnel. The Falcons fired general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn following a 0-5 start this season, which led to a 4-12 finish, Atlanta's third consecutive losing season.
The Falcons signed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as their head coach on Saturday, a day after agreeing to terms.
Atlanta has the No. 4 overall selection in this year's NFL draft. Fontenot and Arthur Smith face difficult decisions about the direction of the team. Quarterback Matt Ryan is 35 and wide receiver Julio Jones, coming off a season hampered by injuries, is 31.
Woods has 5th back surgery, to miss Torrey Pines and Riviera
Tiger Woods has suffered a setback with his back, disclosing Tuesday that he recently had a fifth surgery that will keep him from starting the year until after the West Coast Swing on the PGA Tour.
Woods will not play next week in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, which he has won seven times, most recently in 2013. He also won the U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines, which hosts the U.S. Open again in June.
He also will miss the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 18-21 at Riviera, where he serves as tournament host.
In a statement from his TGR Foundation, which Woods also tweeted, he did not say when he had the microdiscetomy surgery. It was to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was giving him nerve pain during the PNC Championship last month that he played with 11-year-old son Charlie.
Doctors said the operation was a success and predicted a full recovery, according to the statement.