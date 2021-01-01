Sports Roundup for Jan. 2

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — Missouri at Arkansas, CBS
Noon — Texas at Kansas, ESPN2
Noon — Creighton at Providence, FOX
Noon — DePaul at St. John's, FS1
1 p.m. — Florida A&M at South Carolina, SECN
12:30 p.m. — Duquesne at George Washington, NBCSN
2 p.m. — Louisiana State at Florida, CBS
2 p.m. — Iowa at Rutgers, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Texas Christian at Kansas State, ESPNU
2:30 p.m. — Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth, NBCSN
3 p.m. — Ohio at Ball State, CBSSN
3:30 p.m. — Auburn at Texas A&M, SECN
4 p.m. — Notre Dame at North Carolina, ACCN
4 p.m. — Colorado State at San Diego State, CBS
4 p.m. — West Virginia at Oklahoma, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Utah at Southern California, PAC-12N
4:30 p.m. — Butler at Seton Hall, FS1
4:30 p.m. — George Mason at Dayton, NBCSN
5 p.m. — St. Bonaventure at Richmond, CBSSN
6 p.m. — Purdue at Illinois, BTN
6 p.m. — Alabama at Tennessee, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Wichita State at Mississippi, ESPNU
6 p.m. — California at Oregon State, PAC-12N
6 p.m. — Kentucky at Mississippi State, SECN
6:30 p.m. — Boise State at San Jose State, FS1
6:30 p.m. — Fordham at La Salle, NBCSN
7:30 p.m. — Marquette at Georgetown, CBSSN
8 p.m. — Michigan State at Nebraska, BTN
8 p.m. — Duke at Florida State, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Colorado at UCLA, PAC-12N
10 p.m. — Nevada (Reno) at New Mexico, CBSSN
10 p.m. — San Francisco at Gonzaga, ESPN2
10 p.m. — Stanford at Oregon, ESPNU
10:30 p.m. — Arizona at Washington State, PAC-12N
College Football
12 p.m. — Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. North Carolina State, Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN
12:30 p.m. — Outback Bowl: Mississippi vs. Indiana, Tampa, Fla., ABC
4 p.m. — Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Iowa State, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN
8 p.m. — Orange Bowl: North Carolina vs. Texas A&M, Miami Gardens, Fla., ESPN
NBA
5 p.m. — Sacramento at Houston, NBATV
7:30 p.m. — Toronto at New Orleans, NBATV
Rugby
9:55 a.m. — Pro14: Glasgow at Edinburgh, ESPNEWS
2:30 p.m. — Pro14: Connacht at Leinster, ESPNEWS
Soccer (men's)
7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur, NBCSN
9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Crystal Palace, NBCSN
12:30 p.m. — Wolverhampton at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC
6:25 a.m. (Sunday) — Serie A: Crotone at Inter Milan, ESPN2
Ramsey leads Northwestern past Auburn in Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. — Northwestern's defense sent coordinator Mike Hankwitz into retirement as a winner.
Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and the 15th-ranked Wildcats clamped down defensively to beat Auburn 35-19 in the Citrus Bowl on Friday.
Ramsey, a graduate transfer, totaled 291 yards passing and 50 yards rushing for Northwestern (7-2), which won its fourth straight bowl game. Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Brown, John Raine and Riley Lees had touchdown catches for the Wildcats, who bounced back from an ugly loss to Ohio State on Dec. 19 in the Big Ten championship game.
It was the final game for the 73-year-old Hankwitz, who is retiring after a 51-year coaching career that included 400 victories at nine schools. He was the defensive coordinator for Colorado's 1990 national championship team and spent the last 13 seasons as Northwestern's coordinator.
“For Hank, you want to talk about the (legend), think about this: 580 career games coached, 400 career wins, 288 of those as a defensive coordinator, 11 conference championships and a national championship,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “There’s a lot to be thankful for – our seniors, to Hank and our players down here.”
Bo Nix threw for 292 yards for Auburn (6-5) but was often frustrated by Northwestern’s defense, which came in allowing 15.5 points per game, ranked fifth in the nation. Auburn was led by interim coach Kevin Steele following the Dec. 13 firing of Gus Malzahn and was missing several key players.
“We’re Auburn football and we’re never going to make excuses for who’s out there and who’s not out there. It’s next man up,” Steele said. “It doesn’t matter – COVID, injury or opt-outs, we don’t (make excuses). We had some young guys who did some really good things that are going to help them for the future of the program.”
The Tigers failed to convert 10 of their first 11 third downs, were unsuccessful on their first two fourth-down tries and mustered 361 yards and 18 first downs. For the game, the Tigers were 2 of 13 on third downs.
Ramsey put Northwestern ahead 14-0 on first-quarter TD passes of 35 yards to Chiaokhiao-Brown and 6 yards to Raine. His final touchdown pass, to Lees, put the Wildcats ahead 35-13 midway through the fourth quarter.
Both teams were without major contributors because of COVID-19 protocols, injuries and opt-outs. Auburn running back Tank Bigsby didn’t make the trip for medical reasons, and top wideout Anthony Schwartz and defensive back Roger McCreary opted out to prepare for the NFL draft.