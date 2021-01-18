Sports Roundup for Jan. 19

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
6:30 p.m. — Purdue at Ohio State, BTN
7 p.m. — Miami at Syracuse, ACCN
7 p.m. — Butler at DePaul, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Tennessee at Florida, ESPN
7 p.m. — Southern California at Oregon State, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Winthrop at Presbyterian, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Maryland at Michigan, FS1
7 p.m. — South Carolina at Missouri, SECN
8:30 p.m. — Penn State at Illinois, BTN
9 p.m. — Colorado State at Utah State, CBSSN
9 p.m. — Duke at Pittsburgh, ESPN
9 p.m. — Alabama at Louisiana State, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Mississippi at Mississippi State, SECN
9 p.m. — Seton Hall at Villanova, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
Noon — North Carolina at Syracuse, ACCN
4 p.m. — Minnesota at Nebraska, BTN
NBA
9 p.m. — New Orleans at Utah, NBATV
Hockey
7 p.m. — Washington at Pittsburgh, NBCSN
10 p.m. — Colorado at Los Angeles, NHLN
USC Aiken vs. North Georgia women's basketball postponed
The USC Aiken women's basketball game slated for today at home against North Georgia has been postponed.
The contest was postponed due to North Georgia entering COVID-19 protocols. The institution has entered into protocol as outlined by the PBC Return to Play policy along with all applicable CDC, NCAA and state and local health guidelines.
No makeup date has been scheduled. The Peach Belt Conference will announce a makeup date in the near future.
Vanderbilt ends women's basketball season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt’s women’s basketball program has decided to end its season after struggling with a depleted roster.
The school announced the move on Monday. The Commodores join a growing list of women’s basketball teams that have decided to stop playing that now includes Duke, SMU, Virginia and San Jose State, among others.
The Commodores were 4-4, including 0-3 in the Southeastern Conference. The start of their season had three cancellations, and they’ve played two games since having a game canceled and two others inside the SEC postponed.
Vanderbilt’s roster has been thinned by COVID-19 issues, opt-outs, injuries, a player with myocarditis and another recovering from an ACL injury.
“We fully support and respect the decision of our student-athletes. Their health, safety and well-being have always been, and will continue to be, a top priority,” athletic director Candice Lee said. “We know that this was a tough call for them, in a year full of tough calls, and a disappointing outcome for the student-athletes and the program.”
Vanderbilt was shut out in the second quarter of a 106-43 loss last week to South Carolina and lost 80-73 on Sunday to No. 12 Kentucky.
“As a staff we have and will always prioritize the health and safety our student-athletes,” coach Stephanie White said. “We are coaching a group of young women who have been resilient in dealing with opt-outs, injuries, COVID-19 protocols as well as the physical, mental and emotional toll that comes with COVID-19. We respect our student-athletes’ decision and support them as we continue to move forward.”
Capela, Hunter propel Hawks past Timberwolves; MLK honored
ATLANTA — Clint Capela had 23 points and 15 rebounds, De'Andre Hunter scored 25 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-97 on Monday.
The Hawks, wearing black, tan and white uniforms with “MLK” sewn across the chest to commemorate the national holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., snapped a two-game skid. They had dropped six of seven.
Trae Young had 20 points and 13 assists for Atlanta, which took its biggest lead, 15 points, on consecutive 3s from the right side by Kevin Huerter and Hunter with 5:59 remaining. The Timberwolves pulled within six before Young’s runner made it 100-92 with 2:01 left.
Capela’s left-handed hook pushed the lead to 102-94, and Young sealed it with a pair of free throws to make it 104-94 with 33.2 seconds to go.
D’Angelo Russell finished with 31 points for Minnesota, which has lost nine of 10. The Timberwolves wiped out a 13-point lead to force a 58-all tie on Naz Reid’s basket underneath, but were soon back down by 10 on Hunter’s 3-pointer with 7:23 left in the third.
The Wolves arrived several hours late in Atlanta on Saturday night so that coronavirus tests could be processed to ensure Minnesota, which had its Friday game postponed, would have enough players able to take the floor.
The Hawks, who overcame 24 turnovers, took their first lead at 13-11 on a pair of free throws by Young, who threw an arching alley-oop pass on the next possession to Collins for a dunk. Atlanta took its first double-digit lead midway through the second quarter when Young fed Huerter an alley-oop pass for a fast-break dunk.
John Collins had 15 points and a career-high five blocks for the Hawks.