Sports Roundup for Jan. 18

Baylor coach Mulkey: Money the reason NCAA won't pause hoops
WACO, Texas — Baylor coach Kim Mulkey believes money will be the main reason the NCAA will continue playing basketball this season and hold its men's and women's tournaments amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The answer is this: The season will continue on. It’s called the almighty dollar,” Mulkey said after the sixth-ranked Lady Bears lost 75-71 to Iowa State on Saturday night. “The NCAA has to have the almighty dollar from the men’s tournament. The almighty dollar is more important than the health and welfare of me, the players or anybody else.”
Over the last few days, the Virginia and San Jose State women's teams decided to end their seasons.
“We have the pleasure of coaching a very resilient group of young women who have fought through injuries, COVID-19 protocol and all the mental battles that come with it,” Virginia coach Tina Thompson said in a statement. “So the decision to end our season midstream comes with great difficulty.
“As difficult as it is to end our season in this manner, it is a necessary one.”
They joined Duke and SMU as schools that had already ended their seasons after starting them.
College basketball teams are accustomed to being busy through the holidays, often absent for family gatherings on Thanksgiving in particular. During this pandemic-altered season, players were even more isolated with campuses largely cleared out and arena doors closed to fans in many places.
Many teams didn't allow their players to go home over the holidays for fear of spreading COVID-19. Mulkey had a small gathering at her house and contracted the virus.
She returned to the sidelines Saturday for the first time since Dec. 19 and her team hadn't practiced much over the last few weeks because of protocols.
“One conference does this, one conference does that. The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) says this. Everybody is confused. I’m confused. I’m uncomfortable coaching. I understand, COVID is real. I’ve had it – come talk to me sometime. But I don’t know ... all the calls and procedures, that’s gonna go on and make it unusual, uncomfortable for every program. We’re no different at Baylor.”
Nathan Chen wins fifth straight U.S. Figure Skating title
LAS VEGAS — Even with an error at the beginning of his free skate, Nathan Chen was unbeatable Sunday, winning his fifth straight U.S. Figure Skating Championship.
Not since Dick Button won each title from 1946-52 has any American man had such a streak of success. Throw in two world championships and being unbeaten since not medaling at the 2018 Olympics, and Chen already has a resume for the ages.
At age 21.
“It's incredible to try to follow in his footsteps,” Chen said of Button, a two-time Olympic winner.
Chen pretty much ignored the rough beginning of his free skate, when he put his hands down and stepped out of a quad lutz. He hit four more quads, three in combination, and a triple axel deep into his program. There was a fluidity to his choreography and spins, and his 322.28 points were unmatchable by anybody in the field.
“I was a little timid today. Honestly that’s on me," Chen said. "I feel like I didn’t really tackle my elements. I was focusing on conserving energy. That’s not the right approach. I think that’s what caused the first element to have an error. The rest of the program I was trying to make sure I stayed on my feet. That was my mindset throughout the program.
"Wasn’t really exactly the skate I’d like to have, but at least I was able to stand up on all the rest of the jumps and I guess move on from here.”