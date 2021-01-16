Sports Roundup for Jan. 17

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — Iowa at Northwestern, CBS
1 p.m. — Penn State at Purdue, BTN
2 p.m. — Central Florida at Houston, ESPNU
2:30 p.m. — Massachusetts at Fordham, NBCSN
4 p.m. — Fresno State at Nevada (Reno), CBSSN
4:30 p.m. — Dayton at George Washington, NBCSN
5 p.m. — Northern Iowa at Loyola (Chicago), ESPN
6 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, ACCN
6 p.m. — Lafayette College vs. Loyola (Md.), CBSSN
6 p.m. — Wichita State at Southern Methodist, ESPNU
College Basketball (women's)
Noon — Boston College at Notre Dame, ACCN
Noon — Cincinnati at Central Florida, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Mississippi State at Texas A&M, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Auburn at Florida, SECN
2 p.m. — Massachusetts at Richmond, CBSSN
2 p.m. — Marquette at St. John's, FS1
2 p.m. — Washington State at UCLA, PAC-12N
3 p.m. — Maryland at Wisconsin, BTN
3 p.m. — Florida State at Louisville, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Mississippi at Georgia, SECN
4 p.m. — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, ACCN
4 p.m. — Memphis at South Florida, ESPNU
4 p.m. — Oregon State at Arizona, PAC-12N
5 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SECN
Golf
6 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu, GOLF
NBA
1 p.m. — New York at Boston, NBATV
7 p.m. — Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, NBATV
10 p.m. — Indiana at LA Clippers, NBATV
NFL
3:05 p.m. — AFC Divisional Round: Cleveland at Kansas City, CBS
6:40 p.m. — NFC Divisional Round: Tampa Bay at New Orleans, FOX
NHL
Noon — Washington at Pittsburgh, NBC
7 p.m. — Chicago at Florida, NHLN
Five score in double figures as Pacers pick up road win
MORROW, Ga. — The University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball team notched an 80-69 victory at Clayton State Saturday afternoon.
The Pacers are now 3-2 on the year and 2-1 in PBC play. The Lakers fall to 0-4 overall and remain winless against conference competition.
Head coach Mark Vanderslice's team was led by Jakobi Pearson's game-high 22 points. Latreavin Black, Anyeuri Castillo, Tehree Horn and Gus Rowland all hit double figures. Castillo tallied 14 points. Black, Horn and Rowland notched 10 points apiece.
Rowland snagged a game-high nine rebounds while Castillo pulled down six. Pearson registered a game-high five thefts while Rowland dished out four assists.
USC Aiken fell behind 9-0 but Pearson's layup put the visitors on the board at the 15:09 mark. Trailing 21-9, the Pacers completed the half on a 19-7 spurt. Pearson tied the game at 26-26 before Donaven Hairston connected on a pair of charity shots with 40 ticks remaining, giving the Pacers a 28-26 lead. The squad went into halftime with the score tied at 28-28.
Vanderslice's squad regained the lead to start the second period when Rowland threw down a dunk. USC Aiken fell behind 38-35 but Black tallied an old-fashioned three-point play at the 15:19 mark. Black's lay-up knotted the score at 40-40 before Tyler Johnson nailed a three-ball for a three-point edge.
Black found Horn for a jumper, giving the Pacers a 45-40 lead with 13:22 to play. Up by eight, Horn drilled a three-ball, extending the margin to 11 at the 10:34 mark. The advantage hovered near 10 points but the Lakers made it a 72-63 contest with 2:42 to play. Black twisted in for a lay-up 15 seconds later, giving the visitors an 11-point edge. USC Aiken pushed the advantage to 13 when Castillo hammered home a dunk with 2:03 to go.
Delaney Trushel nets 24 in loss to Clayton State
MORROW, Ga. — The University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball team lost a 75-68 decision at Clayton State Saturday afternoon.
The Pacers are now 0-3 on the year, including an 0-2 record in league play. The Lakers stand at 3-1 overall and 3-1 against conference foes.
Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Delaney Trushel's game-high 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting. She canned four-of-six from the three-point stripe. Emily Trushel contributed 13 points and five boards in the loss. Rikoya Anderson tallied 10 markers and six boards.
Chesney Gardner and Grace Crawford chipped in eight and seven points, respectively. Madison Williams dished out a game-high six assists. She also contributed a pair of steals.
USC Aiken trailed 21-12 near the end of the first stanza but Williams found Anderson for a three-ball, pulling the visitors within six entering the second quarter.
Williams connected with Delaney Trushel for a jumper to start the second period. Down 22-17, Chidinma Okafor saw Crawford, who buried a shot, pulling the team within three at 22-19. Gardner took a pass from Emily Trushel for a layup, making it a 22-21 game with 7:00 to play before intermission. USC Aiken trailed 33-26 at halftime.