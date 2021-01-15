Sports Roundup for Jan. 16

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
6 p.m. — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Round 1, Houston, NBCSN
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — North Carolina at Florida State, ESPN
Noon — Georgia at Mississippi, ESPN2
Noon — Ohio State at Illinois, FOX
Noon — Marquette at St. John's, FS1
1 p.m. — Missouri at Texas A&M, SECN
1:30 p.m. — San Diego State at Utah State, CBS
2 p.m. — Kentucky at Auburn, ESPN
2 p.m. — Michigan at Minnesota, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Creighton at Butler, FS1
2 p.m. — George Mason at Rhode Island, NBCSN
3 p.m. — Stanford at Colorado, PAC-12N
3:30 p.m. — Arkansas at Alabama, SECN
4 p.m. — Boston College at Notre Dame, ACCN
4 p.m. — Baylor at Texas Tech, ESPN
4 p.m. — Florida at Mississippi State, ESPN2
4 p.m. — East Tennessee State at Furman, ESPNU
4 p.m. — Valparaiso at DePaul, FS1
5 p.m. — Washington at UCLA, PAC-12N
5:30 p.m. — New Mexico at Nevada (Las Vegas), CBSSN
6 p.m. — Virginia at Clemson, ESPN
6 p.m. — Northern Iowa at Loyola (Chicago), ESPN2
6 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SECN
7 p.m. — Arizona State at Oregon State, PAC-12N
8 p.m. — Louisville at Miami, ACCN
8 p.m. — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, ESPN
8 p.m. — Brigham Young at San Francisco, ESPN2
8:30 p.m. — South Carolina at Louisiana State, SECN
9:30 p.m. — Washington State at Southern California, PAC-12N
10 p.m. — Gonzaga at St. Mary's, ESPN
10 p.m. — California at Utah, ESPNU
College Basketball (women's)
2 p.m. — North Alabama at Liberty, ESPNU
5 p.m. — Ohio State at Nebraska, BTN
8 p.m. — Iowa State at Baylor, ESPNU
Golf
7 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu, GOLF
Horse Racing
6 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
Mixed Martial Arts
3 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar (Featherweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ABC
NBA
5 p.m. — Houston at San Antonio, NBATV
7:30 p.m. — Charlotte at Toronto, NBATV
NFL
4:35 p.m. — NFC Divisional Round: LA Rams at Green Bay, FOX
8:15 p.m. — AFC Divisional Round: Baltimore at Buffalo, NBC
NHL
1 p.m. — Boston at New Jersey, NHLN
4 p.m. — San Jose at Arizona, NHLN
7 p.m. — Montréal at Edmonton, NHLN
10 p.m. — Vancouver at Calgary, NHLN
Ralph Lauren drops Justin Thomas after gay slur heard on TV
HONOLULU — Ralph Lauren Corp. said Friday it is ending its sponsorship with Justin Thomas after he was heard muttering a homophobic slur to himself after missing a putt last week in Hawaii.
Thomas has worn the company's clothing since he turned pro. He has reached No. 1 in the world briefly on two occasions, won a major at age 24 and captured the FedEx Cup in 2017.
In the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, he missed a 5-foot par putt on the fourth hole. He could be heard saying the slur under his breath as he tapped in.
Ralph Lauren said it was “disheartened” by his language.
Thomas apologized after this third round, and then again Sunday when he finished one shot out of the playoff.
“It’s inexcusable,” Thomas said. “First off, I just apologize. I’m an adult. I’m a grown man, there’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible. I’m extremely embarrassed. It’s not who I am, it’s not the kind of person that I am or anything that I do. Unfortunately, I did it and I have to own up to it and I’m very apologetic."
Braves agree to 1-year deals with left-handers Fried, Minter
ATLANTA — The Braves have agreed Friday to one-year deals with left-handers Max Fried and A.J. Minter that avoid arbitration.
Fried gets $3.5 million and Minter $1.3 million.
Fried, 26, earned a significant raise for 2020, when he earned $216,111 as his prorated portion of his $583,500 salary. Fried finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting after going 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in the regular season.
Fried excelled in his fourth season when asked to fill in as Atlanta’s ace following Mike Soroka’s season-ending Achilles injury. Fried, who won 17 games in 2019, had a 3.04 ERA in four postseason starts.
Minter enjoyed a strong bounce-back season, recording a 0.83 ERA in 22 appearances. He had 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings, reclaiming his spot as a reliable left-hander after struggling in 2019 with a 7.06 ERA. He also earned a prorated $216,111 salary in 2020.
The agreements left shortstop Dansby Swanson and Soroka as the only Atlanta players facing arbitration.