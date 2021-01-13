Sports Roundup for Jan. 14

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- 2 p.m. — California at Colorado, PAC-12N
- 5 p.m. — Pepperdine at Gonzaga, ESPN2
- 5 p.m. — Stanford at Utah, ESPNU
- 5 p.m. — Washington State at UCLA, FS1
- 7 p.m. — Marshall at Western Kentucky, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Houston at South Florida, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Gardner-Webb at Radford, ESPNU
- 7 p.m. — Purdue at Indiana, FS1
- 9 p.m. — San Diego State at Utah State, CBSSN
- 9 p.m. — Arizona State at Oregon, ESPN
- 9 p.m. — Southern Methodist at Memphis, ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — Morehead State at Eastern Illinois, ESPNU
- 9 p.m. — Michigan State at Iowa, FS1
- 9:30 p.m. — Washington at Southern California, PAC-12N
- 11 p.m. — Brigham Young at St. Mary's, ESPN2
- 11 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon State, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
- 4 p.m. — Indiana at Purdue, BTN
- 6 p.m. — Syracuse at Georgia Tech, ACCN
- 6 p.m. — Maryland at Minnesota, BTN
- 6:30 p.m. — Georgia at Tennessee, SECN
- 7 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — Boston College at Louisville, ACCN
- 8 p.m. — Michigan at Wisconsin, BTN
- 8:30 p.m. — Kentucky at Auburn, SECN
Figure Skating
- 6 p.m. — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas, NBCSN
- 10 p.m. — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas, NBCSN
Golf
- 7 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu, GOLF
NBA
- 7:30 p.m. — Miami at Philadelphia, TNT
- 10 p.m. — Golden State at Denver, TNT
NHL
- 7 p.m. — NY Islanders at NY Rangers, NHLN
- 10 p.m. — Anaheim at Vegas, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
- 2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal, NBCSN
Pacers' doubleheader vs. Braves postponed
The USC Aiken home basketball doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday against UNC Pembroke was postponed.
The contests were postponed due to UNC Pembroke entering COVID-19 protocols. The institution has entered into protocol as outlined by the Peach Belt Conference Return to Play policy along with all applicable CDC, NCAA and state and local health guidelines.
No make-up date has been scheduled. The PBC will announce a make-up date in the near future.
Both teams return to action Saturday when they travel to Clayton State. Game times are 1:30/3:30 p.m.
Harden heading to Nets in 4-team blockbuster deal
James Harden is heading to Brooklyn, joining old teammate Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to give the Nets a potent trio of the some of the NBA's highest scorers.
The Nets agreed to acquire the three-time scoring champion from the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in a move he has sought for weeks, said a person with knowledge of the situation.
Harden is the centerpiece of a four-team deal that also involves Indiana and Cleveland, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade call with the NBA – which signs off on all deals – has not been completed.
Once it is, the Nets will be able to trot out a lineup of three players capable of scoring 25 or more points on any night in a collection of firepower to rival any Big Three in recent years.
They are loading up for a title run with three of the highest-paid players in the league. All are under contract through 2022-23, with Harden and Durant both set to earn more than $40 million in each of the next two seasons.
In the meantime, the Nets were short-handed for their game against the New York Knicks, where coach Steve Nash declined to discuss Harden but did confirm that the players the Nets were trading were not in the building.
Off to a 6-6 start in his rookie season, now the former point guard and two-time league MVP will have to mold an offense that keeps the ball moving with three players worthy of having it in their hands.
The blockbuster deal provides a needed boost amid a period of drama for both franchises. It was struck less than 24 hours after Harden seemed to deliver a farewell address of sorts following the Rockets’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, and just before Irving was set to miss a fifth straight game during a personal absence from the Nets.
At least four draft picks and additional pick swaps are also part of the deal, the person said. Other key players: Victor Oladipo goes from Indiana to Houston, and Caris LeVert goes from Brooklyn to Indiana, the person said. The Cavaliers will get Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince from the Nets in the deal, a person familiar with the trade told the AP.