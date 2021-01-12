Sports Roundup for Jan. 13

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- 4:30 p.m. — Notre Dame at Virginia, ACCN
- 6:30 p.m. — North Carolina State at Florida State, ACCN
- 6:30 p.m. — Villanova at Xavier, FS1
- 7 p.m. — Northwestern at Ohio State, BTN
- 7 p.m. — Duquesne at Dayton, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Arkansas at Louisiana State, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Auburn at Georgia, SECN
- 8:30 p.m. — Louisville at Wake Forest, ACCN
- 8:30 p.m. — DePaul at Georgetown, FS1
- 9 p.m. — Illinois at Nebraska, BTN
- 9 p.m. — Boise State at Wyoming, CBSSN
- 9 p.m. — Texas Tech at Texas, ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi State, SECN
College Basketball (women's)
- 4 p.m. — Ohio State at Iowa, BTN
- 7 p.m. — St. John's at DePaul, FS2
NBA
- 7:45 p.m. — Brooklyn at NY Knicks, ESPN
- 10:05 p.m. — New Orleans at LA Clippers, ESPN
NHL
- 5:15 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — Chicago at Tampa Bay, NBCSN
- 10:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Colorado, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City, NBCSN
- 3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa, NBCSN
Tennis
- 3 p.m. — Delray-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS
Pacer women set date to host North Georgia
The USC Aiken women's basketball team will host North Georgia at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18.
The game was originally slated to be held last Saturday, but was moved due to COVID-19 protocols.
No advanced tickets will be sold. Tickets will be sold at the Convocation Center Box Office. Cost will be $5 per ticket and it will be cash only.
Donors of $500 and above who usually enter games with donor cards will be admitted after verification on the same first-come, first-served basis. Student tickets are limited and will be available at the will call window with a valid USCA student ID. Faculty and staff receive two free tickets with USCA ID.
Seating will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis with seat locations printed on the tickets.
Fans are required to wear masks and are asked to maintain social distancing policies while in the Convocation Center. Everyone will be required to have temperature checks upon entering the building. Fans are asked to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms.
Concessions will not be available until the doubleheader with Columbus State on Jan. 23.
Johnson, Hopkins voice support for Watson amid trade rumors
HOUSTON — Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins have weighed in on reports that Deshaun Watson is unhappy and wants to be traded by the Houston Texans.
Reports from ESPN and the NFL Network surfaced last week that Watson was upset that owner Cal McNair didn’t take his opinion into consideration before hiring general manager Nick Caserio and wanted out of Houston.
Other reports indicated that Watson was further angered that the Texans hadn’t asked to interview Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their open coaching position. Houston has since requested to interview Bieniemy.
On Tuesday both Johnson, who is retired, and Hopkins, who Bill O’Brien traded to Arizona in March, expressed their views on the situation on Twitter.
Johnson, who was drafted in the franchise’s second year and had 13,597 yards receiving in 12 seasons in Houston, voiced support for Watson and criticized Jack Easterby, the team’s executive vice president of football operations. Johnson is the only player in Houston's Ring of Honor and worked as a special adviser to the team before stepping away from that role before this season.
“If I’m @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground,” Johnson tweeted. “The Texans organization is known for wasting players (sic) careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk (sic) into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!”
Not long after Johnson’s tweet, Hopkins, who spent seven seasons in Houston, retweeted it and added: “When Dre speak listen.”
Easterby was brought in by O’Brien and some have questioned the amount of power the former chaplain for the Patriots has acquired since O’Brien’s firing. O’Brien served as the team’s coach and general manager before being fired after Houston’s 0-4 start this season. He was widely criticized for trading Hopkins, who has been one of the league’s most consistent receivers for years, for running back David Johnson and draft picks.
Watson was selected to his third straight Pro Bowl this season and set franchise records by throwing for an NFL-leading 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns. His play was one of the few bright spots in a season where the Texans sunk to 4-12 after winning the AFC South the previous two seasons.
Watson hasn’t spoken publicly about his future, but called for a “whole culture shift” in the organization the day after the season ended and said the team needed discipline.
The 12th overall pick in the 2017 draft, Watson signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension before this season.