Sports Roundup for Jan. 12

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
7 p.m. — Duke at Virginia Tech, ACCN
7 p.m. — Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Wisconsin at Michigan, ESPN
7 p.m. — Tennessee at Vanderbilt, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Butler at St. John's, FS1
7 p.m. — Mississippi at Florida, SECN
9 p.m. — Syracuse at North Carolina, ACCN
9 p.m. — Alabama at Kentucky, ESPN
9 p.m. — Providence at Marquette, FS1
9 p.m. — California (Riverside) at Southern California, PAC-12N
NBA
8 p.m. — LA Lakers at Houston, NBATV
10:30 p.m. — Indiana at Golden State, NBATV
Soccer (men's)
3:10 p.m. — Manchester United at Burnley, NBCSN
Tennis
6 a.m. — Abu Dhabi-WTA Semifinals; Australian Open Qualifying Round 2, TENNIS
3 p.m. — Delray-ATP Semifinal 1, TENNIS
8 p.m. — Delray-ATP Semifinal 2, TENNIS
1 a.m. (Wednesday) — Abu Dhabi-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals, Australian Open Qualifying Round 3, TENNIS
R&A says no plans to award the Open to Trump's Turnberry
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Donald Trump’s ownership of Turnberry will prevent the Scottish course from staging the British Open for "the foreseeable future,” the chief executive of the R&A said Monday.
Turnberry hasn’t hosted the tournament since it was bought by Trump in 2014.
“We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said.
Slumbers’ comments came a day after the PGA of America voted to take the PGA Championship event away from Trump’s New Jersey golf course next year. Last week, there was a Trump-fueled riot at the Capitol as Congress was certifying the election victory of President-elect Joe Biden.
“We will not return (to Turnberry),” Slumbers said, “until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances.”
The last British Open at Turnberry was in 2009, when Stewart Cink beat 59-year-old Tom Watson in a playoff.
Carson Palmer, Bob Stoops lead college Hall of Fame class
Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops are among the 13 former players and coaches who make up the latest College Football Hall of Fame class.
The National Football Foundation announced the newly elected hall of famers Monday. This class will be inducted in December.
Joining Southern Cal's Palmer and Stoops will be versatile running backs Darren Sproles of Kansas State and C.J. Spiller of Clemson; offensive tackles Harris Barton of North Carolina and Aaron Taylor of Notre Dame; defensive stars David Fulcher of Arizona State, Dan Morgan of Miami; Kenneth Sims of Texas; Andre Tippett of Iowa and Al Wilson of Tennessee. Former Eastern Illinois quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo was also selected for induction along with former Florida A&M coach Rudy Hubbard.
Palmer won the Heisman in 2002 for the Trojans and went on to be the first overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Stoops coached Oklahoma from 1999-2016, leading the Sooners to their last national championship in 2000. Oklahoma went to two more BCS title games with Stoops and won 10 Big 12 championships.
He is the sixth Oklahoma coach to be inducted into the Atlanta-based Hall of Fame, including Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer.
Stoops and Tippett were teammates on the Iowa's Big Ten championship team in 1981.