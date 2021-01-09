Sports Roundup for Jan. 11

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
6 p.m. — Connecticut at DePaul, FS1
6 p.m. — Colorado at Utah, PAC-12N
7 p.m. — Loyola (Chicago) at Indiana State, CBSSN
9 p.m. — Boise State at Wyoming, CBSSN
College Basketball (women's)
3 p.m. — Colorado at Southern California, PAC-12N
College Football
8:15 p.m. — National Championship: Ohio State vs. Alabama, Miami, ESPN
8:15 p.m. — National Championship (College Football Playoff Live): Ohio State vs. Alabama, Miami, ESPN2
8:15 p.m. — National Championship (Film Room): Ohio State vs. Alabama, Miami, ESPNEWS
8:15 p.m. — National Championship (SkyCast): Ohio State vs. Alabama, Miami, ESPNU
8:15 p.m. — National Championship (Alabama Radio): Ohio State vs. Alabama, Miami, SECN
NBA
8:30 p.m. — New Orleans at Dallas, NBATV
Tennis
6 a.m. — Abu Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals; Australian Open Qualifying Round 1, TENNIS
12:30 p.m. — Delray-ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2, TENNIS
6 p.m. — Delray-ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4, TENNIS
1 a.m. (Tuesday) — Abu Dhabi-WTA Semifinals; Australian Open Qualifying Round 2, TENNIS
No. 5 South Carolina women rally past No. 10 Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Destanni Henderson scored 22 points and Aliyah Boston added 20, including 10 in the third quarter to put No. 5 South Carolina ahead to stay as the Gamecocks rallied for a 75-70 victory over No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday night.
The Gamecocks trailed 41-32 at halftime and 54-46 late in the third before closing the quarter with an 11-2 run, including five by Boston, for their first lead since the opening minutes.
Rhyne Howard (32 points) hit a jumper to briefly put Kentucky up 58-57. Boston and Henderson then added four points each during an 12-2 spurt to open the fourth that helped withstand Kentucky’s late rally.
Chasity Patterson scored eight consecutive points to get Kentucky within 69-68. LeLe Grissett answered with a baseline drive and Boston made a layup before Zia Cooke sealed it with two free throws with 10.3 seconds remaining.
Boston also had 12 rebounds and seven blocks, while Henderson had eight boards. Laeticia Amihere had 10 points off the bench for South Carolina.
“When Aliyah Boston is able to play Aliyah Boston-style of basketball, you see what she’s capable of doing, a near-triple-double,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said of the sophomore forward.
Staley added, “We just found a way to win, and at a really good time for our team.”
First-place South Carolina (8-1, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) won its fifth in a row just days after postponing a game against Georgia because of a positive coronavirus test in the program.
No. 2 Louisville women wait out late delay, beat Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kianna Smith scored 17 points and No. 2 Louisville, after waiting out a late delay caused by COVID-19 protocols, beat Clemson 70-45 on Sunday.
The game was supposed to begin at noon. But less than 90 minutes before the scheduled tip-off, Louisville announced the start had been pushed back two hours.
The Tigers (8-4, 3-4) were led by Hannah Hank’s 11 points. Clemson made only one of its 20 shots in the fourth quarter.
Butler told Clemson’s radio network the Cardinals dictated how the game was played.
“We’re not a young team, and we’re not going to look to explain away what could’ve been different,” she said.
Beamer names offensive, defensive coordinators
COLUMBIA — South Carolina's new football coach Shane Beamer has hired NFL assistant Marcus Satterfield as offensive coordinator and Western Kentucky's Clayton White as defensive coordinator.
Beamer also named Luke Day of Marshall as the Gamecocks strength and conditioning coach. South Carolina's first-year coach announced the hirings Sunday.
Satterfield, who will also serve as quarterbacks coach, has spent the past three seasons working under Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule. Satterfield was director of recruiting under Rhule at Baylor in 2018 before becoming the Bears' tight ends coach the next season.
Satterfield spent this past season as the Panthers' assistant offensive line coach after Rhule jumped to the NFL.
Satterfield steps in for South Carolina interim coach Mike Bobo, who Beamer has retained on staff after his hiring last month. But Bobo accepted an offer to join Auburn and new coach Bryan Harsin as its offensive coordinator.
White has spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach for the Hilltoppers. He was nominated for the Frank Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in college football, in 2017, 2019 and 2020.
Day spent last season as head strength coach at Marshall.