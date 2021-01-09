Sports Roundup for Jan. 10

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
11 a.m. — Providence at Xavier, FOX
2:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Iowa, BTN
4:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Wichita State, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, ACCN
6 p.m. — Indiana at Nebraska, BTN
6 p.m. — Colgate at Boston, CBSSN
6:30 p.m. — Loyola (Chicago) at Indiana State, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Maryland at Illinois, BTN
College Basketball (women's)
Noon — Clemson at Louisville, ACCN
Noon — Davidson at Rhode Island, CBSSN
Noon — Dayton at George Washington, ESPNU
Noon — Florida at Georgia, SECN
2 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, ACCN
2 p.m. — St. Joseph's at La Salle, CBSSN
2 p.m. — Alabama at Vanderbilt, SECN
4 p.m. — Boston College at Wake Forest, ACCN
4 p.m. — Iowa State at Texas Tech, ESPNU
4 p.m. — Oregon at California, PAC-12N
4 p.m. — Texas A&M at Arkansas, SECN
5 p.m. — South Carolina at Kentucky, ESPN
6 p.m. — North Florida at Stetson, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Mississippi at Mississippi State, SECN
Golf
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round, Kapalua - The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii, NBC
6 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round, Kapalua - The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii, GOLF
NBA
3 p.m. — Utah at Detroit, NBATV
7 p.m. — Miami at Boston, NBATV
NFL
1:05 p.m. — AFC Wild Card Round: Baltimore at Tennessee, ABC/ESPN
4:40 p.m. — NFC Wild Card Round: Chicago at New Orleans, CBS/NICKELODEON
8:15 p.m. — AFC Wild Card Round: Cleveland at Pittsburgh, NBC
Soccer (men's)
8:55 a.m. — Serie A: Lazio at Parma, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Laguna, FS1
Soccer (women's)
7 a.m. — FASL: Manchester United at Everton, NBCSN
Tennis
6 a.m. — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
12:30 p.m. — Delray-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 p.m. — Delray-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
1 a.m. (Monday) — Abu Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals, Australian Open Qualifying Round 1, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Monday) — Abu Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
Pacer women drop PBC opener on road
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – The USC Aiken women's basketball team lost 61-55 at Georgia College on Saturday in the Peach Belt Conference opener for both squads.
USCA (0-2, 0-1 PBC) was led by Madison Williams' team-best 11 points. Delaney Trushel accounted for nine points while Emily Trushel and Chidinma Okafor scored eight points apiece.
Okafor snagged a team-best seven rebounds and blocked a pair of shots. Emily Trushel had a team-high four assists.
The Pacers led by four after the first quarter, then were held to three points in the second and trailed 23-21 at the half.
The deficit reached 10 in the third quarter, but USCA cut that in half and trailed 43-38 heading into the fourth.
The Pacers tied the game at 50 with 6:21 to play, but the Bobcats closed with an 11-5 run for the win.
USCA went 21-for-62 (33.9 percent) from the floor and 8-for-26 from 3 (30.8 percent).
The Pacers return to action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host UNC Pembroke.
Kisner posts 69 in 3rd round at Kapalua
Kevin Kisner is 9 under through three rounds at the Sentry Tournament of Champions following a 4-under 69 on Saturday.
Kisner, who opened with rounds of 70 and 71, made an eagle and three birdies against just one bogey for his best round of the week.
He started the day with a birdie, draining a 25-footer on the first green. Then he rolled in a 55-foot bomb for eagle on the par-5 fifth hole, followed by an errant tee shot for his only bogey of the day.
Kisner made back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16, the parred his final two holes.
Harris English held the 36-hole lead by two shots over Collin Morikawa, Daniel Berger, Ryan Palmer and defending champion Justin Thomas.
Players were still on the course at press time. For a recap of the third round, visit aikenstandard.com.