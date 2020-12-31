Sports roundup for Jan. 1

Sports on TV
College basketball (men's)
7 p.m. — Central Michigan at Akron, CBSSN
College basketball (women's)
5 p.m. — California at Arizona State, PAC-12N
7 p.m. — Stanford at Arizona, PAC-12N
9 p.m. — Southern California at Oregon, PAC-12N
College football
Noon — Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Cincinnati, Atlanta, ESPN
Noon — Peach Bowl (Command Center): Georgia vs. Cincinnati, Atlanta, ESPN2
Noon — Peach Bowl (Skycast): Georgia vs. Cincinnati, Atlanta, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Citrus Bowl: Auburn vs. Northwestern, Orlando, Fla., ABC
4 p.m. — Rose Bowl (Notre Dame Radio): Notre Dame vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pasadena, Calif., ACCN
4 p.m. — Rose Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN
4 p.m. — Rose Bowl (Command Center): Notre Dame vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN2
4 p.m. — Rose Bowl (DataCenter): Notre Dame vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pasadena, Calif., ESPNEWS
4 p.m. — Rose Bowl (Skycast): Notre Dame vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pasadena, Calif., ESPNU
4 p.m. — Rose Bowl (Alabama Radio): Notre Dame vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pasadena, Calif., SECN
8 p.m. — Sugar Bowl (Clemson Radio): Ohio State vs. Clemson, Semifinal, New Orleans, ACCN
8 p.m. — Sugar Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson, Semifinal, New Orleans, ESPN
8 p.m. — Sugar Bowl (Command Center): Ohio State vs. Clemson, Semifinal, New Orleans, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Sugar Bowl (DataCenter): Ohio State vs. Clemson, Semifinal, New Orleans, ESPNEWS
8 p.m. — Sugar Bowl (Skycast): Ohio State vs. Clemson, Semifinal, New Orleans, ESPNU
College hockey (men's)
9 p.m. — Denver at Colorado College, CBSSN
NBA
8 p.m. — LA Lakers at San Antonio, NBATV
10:30 p.m. — Portland at Golden State, NBATV
Soccer (men's)
12:25 p.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton, NBCSN
2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester United, NBCSN
Hammon first woman to coach NBA team; Lakers beat Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — Becky Hammon would have preferred a victory over history after becoming the first woman to coach an NBA team.
The assistant coach took over the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter after coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in a 121-107 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.
“I try not to think of the huge picture and huge aspect of it because it can be overwhelming,” Hammon said. “I really have had no time to reflect. I have not had time to look at my phone. So, I don’t know what’s going on outside the AT&T Center.”
Hammon and the Spurs already had a lot to contend with against the defending league champion Lakers.
“(I was) trying to get the guys in the right spots,” Hammon said. “Trying to get them motivated. Obviously, it’s a learning situation for all of us, but I would have loved to have walked out there with a win with the guys.”
Popovich was ejected by official Tony Brown with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter. Popovich screamed at Brown and entered the court following a non-call on DeMar DeRozan’s attempted layup and a subsequent attempted rebound by Drew Eubanks.
As he exited the court to applause from several of the team’s family members in attendance, Popovich pointed a finger at Hammon and had a succinct message.
“You got ‘em,” Hammon said. “See? He doesn’t treat us any differently than he does you guys.”
Said LeBron James: “Obviously she’s been paying her dues over the last few years and Coach Pop has given her the opportunity. … It’s a beautiful thing just to hear her barking out calls, barking out sets. She’s very passionate about the game. Congrats to her and congrats for our league.”
Browns' COVID-19 concerns grow with 2 more positive tests
CLEVELAND — The Browns' COVID-19 issues aren't easing.
Cleveland closed its facility and delayed practice for the second straight day after two more players tested positive with the virus. The team's latest COVID situation has further impacted the Browns' ability to prepare for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A win will put the Browns in the playoffs for the first time since 2002. The Steelers are resting several starters, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is 23-2-1 in his career against Cleveland.
An NFL spokesman said the status for the game has not changed while standard contact tracing continues.
Last week, the Browns were without eight players, including their top four wide receivers, in a 23-16 loss to the New York Jets that rocked Cleveland's playoff chances. The wide receivers have continued to test negatively and are eligible to return to practice Thursday.
The Browns were getting ready to leave for the New York area last week when linebacker B.J. Goodson tested positive and the four wide receivers were ruled out because they were deemed high-risk close contacts to their teammate.
One of the new COVID-19 cases is a player who was already on the reserve list. The other player practiced Wednesday.
Cleveland also has an unidentified assistant coach who tested positive.