Sports Roundup for Feb. 9

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
7 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Clash at DAYTONA, Daytona Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1
College Basketball (men's)
4:30 p.m. — Notre Dame at Duke, ACCN
5 p.m. — Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton, CBSSN
6:30 p.m. — Syracuse at North Carolina State, ACCN
6:30 p.m. — Alabama at South Carolina, SECN
7 p.m. — Kent State at Bowling Green, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Arkansas at Kentucky, ESPN
7 p.m. — Penn State at Michigan State, ESPN2
8:30 p.m. — Auburn at Vanderbilt, SECN
9 p.m. — Creighton at Georgetown, CBSSN
9 p.m. — West Virginia at Texas Tech, ESPN
9 p.m. — Iowa State at Texas Christian, ESPNU
9 p.m. — St. John's at Butler, FS1
11 p.m. — New Mexico at Colorado State, FS1
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Houston at New Orleans, TNT
10 p.m. — Boston at Utah, TNT
Hockey
6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Washington, NBCSN
8:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Nashville, NBCSN
Tennis
3 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, TENNIS
9 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
3 a.m. (Wednesday) — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
USC Aiken picks up road win at Francis Marion
FLORENCE — The USC Aiken women's basketball team placed three student-athletes in double figures and picked up a 71-64 win at Francis Marion Monday evening.
The Pacers are now 2-4 overall, including a 2-3 mark in league action. The Patriots fall to 0-7 overall and 0-6 against PBC teams.
Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Chesney Gardner and Delaney Trushel as the duo shared team-high honors with 16 points apiece. Gardner also snagged eight boards. Chidinma Okafor posted 12 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in the victory.
Emily Trushel narrowly missed out on a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. She added five assists for good measure. Madison Williams and Allycia Harris chipped in eight and seven points, respectively.
Two consecutive baskets from Okafor gave USC Aiken an early 4-0 edge. After a 9-0 spurt by the Patriots, Gardner's jumper ended the run and made it 9-6. Trailing 11-6, Okafor snagged an offensive board and hit a shot in the lane. Moments later, Kanna Suzuki took a pass from Emily Trushel and canned a three-point attempt, knotting the score at 11-11.
In a back-and-forth second frame, Emily Trushel connected with Madison Williams, who made a jumper for a 15-14 lead. Miller's team trailed 28-25 before reeling off seven consecutive points for a 32-28 margin at intermission. Gardner started the run with a lay-up. Williams found Gardner for a basket, giving the Pacers a 29-28 lead with 2:04 to play. Grace Crawford dished a pass to Gardner for a three-point shot at the 1:06 mark for a 32-28 margin. USC Aiken did not allow FMU to score a point over the last 4:07 of the period and outscored the home squad 19-14 during the quarter.
The Pacers netted the first six points of the third stanza. Delaney Trushel's basket extended the advantage to 10, 38-28. Miller's team pushed the lead to 11 on a pair of occasions and maintained a 50-42 margin heading into the final period.
FMU pulled within three at 50-47, but Williams registered an old-fashioned three-point play. After USC Aiken extended the advantage to double digits, the home team fought back to pull within six at 65-59. However, Delaney Trushel made a pair of free throws with 49 seconds remaining.
Leading 67-62, Delaney Trushel buried two more charity tosses, pushing the margin to seven. Up 69-64, USC Aiken hit two more free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.
MLB slightly deadening ball amid HR surge
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has slightly deadened its baseballs amid a years-long surge in home runs.
MLB anticipates the changes will be subtle, and a memo to teams last week cited an independent lab that found the new balls will fly 1 to 2 feet shorter when hit over 375 feet. Five teams also plan to add humidors to their stadiums, raising the total to 10 of 30 MLB stadiums equipped with humidity-controlled storage spaces.
The makeup of official Rawlings baseballs used in MLB games has come under scrutiny in recent years. A record 6,776 homers were hit during the 2019 regular season, and the rate of home runs fell only slightly during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season – from 6.6% of plate appearances resulting in homers in 2019 to 6.5% last year.