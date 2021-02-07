Sports Roundup for Feb. 8

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
5 p.m. — Southern Methodist at East Carolina, ESPN2
5 p.m. — North Carolina (Greensboro) at Furman, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Miami at North Carolina, ESPN
7 p.m. — Coppin State at Norfolk State, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Oregon State at Colorado, PAC-12N
8 p.m. — Nebraska at Minnesota, BTN
9 p.m. — Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas), CBSSN
9 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Kansas, ESPN
9 p.m. — Jackson State at Southern, ESPNU
9 p.m. — Ohio State at Maryland, FS1
11 p.m. — Gonzaga at Brigham Young, ESPN
11 p.m. — San Jose State at San Diego State, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
7 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon, ESPN2
7 p.m. — South Carolina at Connecticut, FS1
NBA
7 p.m. — Houston at Charlotte, NBATV
9:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at Denver, NBATV
Hockey
7 p.m. — NY Islanders at NY Rangers, NBCSN
Tennis
3 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, TENNIS
9 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
3 a.m. (Tuesday) — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
Johnson eases to another victory at Saudi International
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Top-ranked Dustin Johnson won the Saudi International for the second time in three years on Sunday after shooting a 2-under 68 in the final round to finish two strokes clear of Justin Rose and Tony Finau.
Johnson, who was also runner-up in 2020, recorded his highest scoring round of the tournament at Royal Greens Golf Club but still finished top of the leaderboard on 15-under overall.
Scotland’s Calum Hill eagled the par-five 18th to finish in a tie for fourth with France’s Victor Perez.
Johnson took a two-shot lead into the final round but the Masters champion struggled on the greens and was caught by Finau when his fellow American made a hat-trick of birdies from the 11th.
However, Johnson edged back in front with a birdie on the 13th and was given some welcome breathing space when Finau dropped shots on the 16th and 17th and Perez double-bogeyed the 16th.
Johnson also dropped a shot on the 16th to see his lead cut to one, but responded in style with a massive tee shot on the next and a pitch to two feet to set up a decisive birdie.
“I saw the leaderboard a little bit, the guys were playing well but I kept giving myself a lot of chances,” Johnson told Sky Sports. “I didn’t hole many of them but finally holed a really nice putt on 13.
“Seventeen was a really nice birdie, hit a great drive there and a nice little chip but it was tough all day today.
“I don’t get to play around the world as much as I’d like to but it’s definitely nice to get a win not on my tour and after Augusta, to get my first win again, obviously the game is still in really good form and I’m really excited about the rest of the year.”
Rasmus Hojgaard, Ryan Fox, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton finished in a four-way tie for sixth on 11 under.
The Saudi International is the last of three events in the “Gulf Swing” that launches 2021 on the European Tour.
Hawks F De'Andre Hunter to have surgery on ailing right knee
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and be sidelined for an extended period.
Hunter already has missed four games due to knee discomfort caused by wear and tear. He will undergo a lateral meniscus arthroscopic debridement procedure on Monday in Atlanta.
The surgery will be performed by Dr. Kyle Hammond, the Hawks’ team orthopedist.
The team said it will provide an update on Hunter’s recovery plan about two weeks after the procedure.
Hunter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft, is the Hawks' third-leading scorer at 17.2 points per game.
Atlanta has endured a rash of injuries in the first six weeks of the season, including the extended absence of top free-agent signee Bogdan Bogdanovic.
The guard has missed nearly a month with a fractured right knee, though the team reports he is making progress toward getting back on the court.
Bogdanovic has been cleared for more range of motion in his rehabilitation and conditioning activities, which includes on-court work. Also, his knee brace has been removed, though it's still not known how long he will be out.