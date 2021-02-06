Sports Roundup for Feb. 7

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — Iowa at Indiana, FOX
2:30 p.m. — Xavier at Villanova, FOX
3 p.m. — Temple at Wichita State, ESPNU
4 p.m. — Boise State at Nevada (Reno), FS1
10 p.m. — California at Stanford, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
Noon — DePaul at Marquette, FS1
1 p.m. — Florida State at Miami, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Missouri at Auburn, SECN
2 p.m. — North Carolina State at North Carolina, ACCN
2 p.m. — Notre Dame at Louisville, ESPN
2 p.m. — Indiana at Iowa, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Arkansas at Texas A&M, SECN
4 p.m. — Utah at Stanford, PAC-12N
Golf
4:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., NBC
NBA
2 p.m. — Boston at Phoenix, NBATV
Football
6:30 p.m. — Super Bowl LV: Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay, Tampa, Fla., CBS
Hockey
Noon — Philadelphia at Washington, NBC
3 p.m. — Carolina at Columbus, NHLN
Tennis
7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN
10 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
3 a.m. (Monday) — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
Gamecocks again don't answer opportunity's call in loss to Mississippi State
COLUMBIA — It was a chance to get back on track, to show that win at No. 22 Florida three days previous wasn’t a fluke.
Like a multitude of similar situations the past four years, South Carolina didn’t accept that chance, and is now back staring at another lost opportunity, and the beginnings of the end of another lost season.
The Gamecocks were punched 75-59 by Mississippi State on Saturday, again creating questions about the future and why this program still can’t find any consistency. It’s been a pattern of the past four years that USC (5-7, 3-5 SEC) will get a big win, drawing the line and saying, “See? Everything’s OK.”
And every time, they don’t follow it up, usually by losing to a team that hasn’t wowed the planet (the Bulldogs are now 11-9, 5-6).
“It’s disappointing we can’t put two games in a row together,” coach Frank Martin said. “It’s a rollercoaster right now.”
The reasons were fundamental. Mississippi State packed the lane with size and bulk the Gamecocks simply don’t have, and USC’s plethora of guards was content to shoot over them. But they couldn’t make much of anything, hitting 31 percent for the game and converting three of their last 20 shots.
“There was a lot of people in the paint. What they wanted us to do was shoot a lot,” center Wildens Leveque said. “We were looking for shots in the paint but we just couldn’t get it today.”
Simms, Honor lead Clemson past Syracuse
CLEMSON — Nick Honor drained four straight 3-pointers early in the game, Clemson led by 20 at halftime and emptied the bench in a 78-61 defeat of Syracuse on Saturday.
Ten of 11 Tigers (12-5, 6-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored with Aamir Simms leading the way with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting along with 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, seventh career. Honor added 15, all from beyond the arc, and Clyde Trapp had a career-high 11 assists with eight boards.
Joe Girard led Syracuse (10-6, 4-5) with 19 points and three steals. Alan Griffin added 12 points, making 7 of 7 at the line, and Marek Dolezaj scored 10.
Buddy Boeheim canned a 3-pointer to get the Orange on the board first but Clemson scored the next 10 points and was shooting at a 75% clip to Syracuse's 33% after about five minutes.
It was a trend that stayed for most of the game. Clemson finished with 53% shooting and was 27 of 51 from the floor, including 10 of 23 from distance. Syracuse took more shots (60) but made just 18 field goals (30%) and scored 20 points at the free-throw line.
USC Aiken announces soccer schedule changes
USC Aiken has announced changes to the upcoming men's and women's soccer schedule.
Both teams were slated to open their regular seasons on Sunday, Feb. 7, at home. The matches have been postponed due to impending inclement weather.
No make-up dates have been scheduled.
The men's team will open its season on Monday, Feb. 15, at Clayton State. The women's team will open its season on Monday, Feb. 15, at Lander.