Sports Roundup for Feb. 6

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
8 p.m. — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Indianapolis, NBCSN
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — North Carolina State at Boston College, ACCN
Noon — Toledo at Ball State, CBSSN
Noon — Alabama at Missouri, ESPN
Noon — Iowa State at Oklahoma, ESPN2
Noon — Seton Hall at Connecticut, FOX
Noon — DePaul at Butler, FS1
12:30 p.m. — La Salle at Saint Joseph's, NBCSN
2 p.m. — Syracuse at Clemson, ACCN
2 p.m. — Kansas at West Virginia, CBS
2 p.m. — Saint Louis at George Washington, CBSSN
2 p.m. — Florida at Louisiana State, ESPN
2 p.m. — East Carolina at Memphis, ESPN2
2 p.m. — St. John's at Providence, FS1
2:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Illinois, FOX
3 p.m. — Texas at Oklahoma State, ABC
3:30 p.m. — Mississippi State at South Carolina, SECN
4 p.m. — Washington at Oregon, CBS
4 p.m. — Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas), CBSSN
4 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Virginia, ESPN
4 p.m. — Mississippi at Auburn, ESPN2
4:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Purdue, BTN
5 p.m. — Creighton at Marquette, FOX
6 p.m. — Colorado State at Wyoming, CBSSN
6 p.m. — North Carolina at Duke, ESPN
6 p.m. — Central Florida at Tulsa, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Indiana State at Northern Iowa, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Washington State at Oregon State, PAC-12N
6 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Georgia, SECN
6:30 p.m. — Nebraska at Michigan State, BTN
8 p.m. — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, ACCN
8 p.m. — Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPN
8 p.m. — Massachusetts at Rhode Island, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Arizona at Colorado, FS1
10 p.m. — UCLA at Southern California, ESPN
10 p.m. — California State (Bakersfield) at California (Irvine), ESPNU
10 p.m. — Utah State at Fresno State, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
12 p.m. — Saint Peter's at Manhattan, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Providence at Georgetown, FS1
Golf
4:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Third Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., NBC
4:30 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF
Horse Racing
2 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
NBA
5 p.m. — Denver at Sacramento, NBATV
8:30 p.m. — Golden State at Dallas, ABC
NFL
9 p.m. — NFL Honors: From Tampa, Fla., CBS
Hockey
3 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis, NHLN
7 p.m. — Vancouver at Toronto, NHLN
10 p.m. — Edmonton at Calgary, NHLN
Tennis
6 a.m. — ATP Cup: Day 5 Finals, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Semifinals, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Finals, TENNIS
7 p.m. — Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Finals, TENNIS
NL Cy Young winner Bauer joins World Series champion Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — Trevor Bauer is coming home to pitch for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner announced his decision on Friday in a two-minute video posted to his Twitter account. Bauer narrated the piece, which ended with him saying, "This season is about making sure history remembers us as we wish to be remembered. This season is about adding to our legacy. And I can’t wait, Dodger fans.”
The video was titled “MY NEW HOME!!!” and the credits said it was written by Bauer, who wore a Dodgers jersey and cap. He tossed a baseball from one hand to the other.
Bauer, who turned 30 last month, was born in North Hollywood, went to high school in Santa Clarita and played baseball at UCLA.
The right-handed free agent also was negotiating with the New York Mets. Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, tweeted, “So excited for your next chapter with the @Dodgers, Trevor Bauer.”
For the second straight year, the Dodgers had a mostly quiet offseason before making a blockbuster deal in February. In 2020, they traded for outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price, who opted out last season because of the pandemic. Price is expected back this year.
Price tweeted his reaction: three flushed face emojis and “WOW!!”
Bauer joins a Dodgers rotation that had a major league-best 3.02 ERA during the abbreviated 60-game season last year, when the franchise won its first championship since 1988.
He gives the club a third Cy Young winner, joining three-time winner Clayton Kershaw and 2012 winner Price. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Dodgers are the first team to have three former Cy Young winners in their rotation since the Detroit Tigers in 2014 had Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Price.
With the upcoming season expanding from 60 games to a full 162-game schedule, the Dodgers can go seven-deep in their rotation, which includes Julio Urias, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin.
Bauer is 75-64 with a 3.90 ERA in nine major league seasons that included a career-best 17-9 with a 4.19 ERA for Cleveland in 2017. He was an All-Star the following year, going 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA.