Sports Roundup for Feb. 5

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- 7 p.m. — George Mason at Dayton, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Akron at Kent State, ESPNU
- 7 p.m. — Maryland at Penn State, FS1
- 8 p.m. — Monmouth at Manhattan, ESPNU
- 8 p.m. — Boise State at Nevada (Reno), FS1
College Basketball (women's)
- 7 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon State, PAC-12N
College Volleyball (women's)
- 1 p.m. — Alabama at Mississippi, SECN
- 5 p.m. — Utah at Arizona State, PAC-12N
- 7 p.m. — Minnesota at Purdue, BTN
- 8:30 p.m. — Arkansas at Georgia, SECN
- 9 p.m. — Illinois at Penn State, BTN
- 9 p.m. — Oregon at Southern California, PAC-12N
Golf
- 3 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF
- 6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., GOLF
- 4:30 a.m. (Saturday) — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Third Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF
High School Basketball (boys')
- 3 p.m. — Wasatch (Utah) vs. Oak Hill Academy (Va.), Montverde, Fla., ESPNU
- 5 p.m. — Sunrise Christian (Kan.) at Montverde (Fla.), ESPNU
NBA
- 7:45 p.m. — Toronto at Brooklyn, ESPN
- 10:05 p.m. — Boston at LA Clippers, ESPN
NHL
- 7 p.m. — Boston at Philadelphia, NHLN
- 10 p.m. — Los Angeles at Vegas, NHLN
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — ATP Cup: Day 4 Semifinals, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Quarterfinals, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Semifinals, TENNIS
- 7 p.m. — ATP Cup: Day 5 Finals, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Semifinals, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Finals, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Saturday) — ATP Cup: Day 5 Finals, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Semifinals, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Finals, TENNIS
Clemson promotes Spiller to RB coach
CLEMSON — C.J. Spiller's promotion to Clemson running backs coach was approved Feb. 4 as one of several compensation changes and contract extensions, mostly for football staff.
Spiller replaces Tony Elliott, who will now coach tight ends in addition to serving as the Tigers' offensive coordinator. The previous tight ends coach was Danny Pearman, who was moved to an off-field director of college scouting position.
The decision was announced by the Compensation Committee of the Clemson Board of Trustees during a meeting to approve a round of raises and extensions, which athletic director Dan Radakovich said were “centered around retention.”
“A couple of coaches were pursued by other schools for various jobs,” he said.
Coach Dabo Swinney was "very mindful of the circumstances we have in athletics right now from a budgetary perspective" and focused on giving raises to Elliott and assistant coach Brandon Streeter, Radakovich said. Elliott was bumped to the $2 million club, up from $1.7 million, and his term was extended three years through January 2026. Streeter's contract was extended one year through January 2023 and came with a raise from $590,000 to $615,000.
In August, Clemson announced that its athletics staff members that made more than $400,000 would take a voluntary 10 percent pay cut to make up for the up to $180 million financial hit of COVID-19 on the school.
Offensive staff members will see a gross increase in salary of $280,000 from 2019 to 2021, or a 3.9 percent increase each year, Radakovich said, adding that he was pleased with this number considering “the value the staff has had.”
Clemson won its sixth consecutive ACC Championship in 2020 with a 34-10 win over Notre Dame and advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Last year, Swinney was ranked No. 3 on USA Today’s annual list of NCAA coach salaries at $8.3 million, topped only by Alabama’s Nick Saban and Louisiana State’s Ed Orgeron. In 2019, Swinney held the title of highest paid with $9.3 million.
Gamine DQ'd from Kentucky Oaks, trainer Bob Baffert fined
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gamine has been disqualified from a third-place finish in last year’s Kentucky Oaks and Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert fined $1,500 after a post-race test showed the filly had an anti-inflammatory in her system.
Kentucky stewards issued their ruling Jan. 30 and it was posted on the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s website this week. Baffert waived his right to a formal hearing before the stewards.
The stewards ordered Gamine’s prize money of $120,000 from the Sept. 4 race at Churchill Downs to be forfeited. As a result of the DQ, Speech was moved up from fourth to third in the Oaks, which was won by Shedaresthedevil.
Gamine’s post-race blood test revealed the presence of the anti-inflammatory betamethasone, which is legal in Kentucky but must be cleared at least 14 days before a race. It is a Class C drug in the state.
Gamine’s positive test was first reported in October by the New York Times, which cited anonymous sources. Baffert’s attorney, Craig Robertson, also confirmed the result.
Before the Kentucky Oaks, Gamine was disqualified from a May 2 race that she won at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas. A post-race test showed the local anesthetic lidocaine in her system.
Another Baffert horse, Charlatan, was disqualified the same day from his victory in a division of the Arkansas Derby for the same medication. Baffert maintained both incidents were the result of accidental contamination as the result of one of his employees wearing a patch that contained lidocaine. Oaklawn stewards suspended him for 15 days.
Baffert has appealed the test results and disqualifications at Oaklawn. The cases have yet to be heard before the Arkansas Racing Commission.