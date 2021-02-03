Sports Roundup for Feb. 4

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- 7 p.m. — Ohio State at Iowa, ESPN
- 7 p.m. — Cincinnati at Temple, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Campbell at North Carolina (Asheville), ESPNU
- 7 p.m. — Arizona at Utah, FS1
- 9 p.m. — Gonzaga at Pacific, CBSSN
- 9 p.m. — Stanford at California, ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — Minnesota at Rutgers, FS1
- 9 p.m. — Washington at Oregon State, PAC-12N
- 11 p.m. — Washington State at Oregon, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
- 4 p.m. — Wisconsin at Maryland, BTN
- 6 p.m. — Wake Forest at Syracuse, ACCN
- 6 p.m. — Iowa at Ohio State, BTN
- 7 p.m. — Georgia at Alabama, SECN
- 8 p.m. — Louisville at Boston College, ACCN
- 8 p.m. — Rutgers at Indiana, BTN
- 9 p.m. — Louisiana State at Texas A&M, SECN
Golf
- 3 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF
- 6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF
- 11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., GOLF
- 3 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF
- 6:30 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF
NBA
- 7:30 p.m. — Golden State at Dallas, TNT
- 10 p.m. — Denver at LA Lakers, TNT
NHL
- 7 p.m. — Washington at NY Rangers, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
- 9 a.m. — FIFA Club World Cup: Tigres UANL vs. Ulsan Hyundai FC, Second Round, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar, FS2
- 12:30 p.m. — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Duhail SC vs. Al Ahly SC, Second Round, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar, FS2
Tennis
- 6 a.m. (Friday) — ATP Cup: Day 4 Semifinals, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Quarterfinals, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Semifinals, TENNIS
Clemson leads way again in ACC recruiting battle
Clemson's most recent berth in the College Football Playoff was arguably its least successful, but a 49-28 semifinal loss to Ohio State didn't appear to damage the Tigers' appeal to recruits.
Six consecutive appearances in the game's final four, with national championships in 2016 and 2018, are difficult to overlook.
The Tigers' 2021 signing class was rated No. 5 nationally by 247Sports and the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Even better for coach Dabo Swinney and his staff, 12 of Clemson's 19 incoming freshmen are already enrolled, led by five-star all-purpose back Will Shipley.
Shipley, from Matthews, North Carolina, is one of three five-stars the Tigers have signed from ACC competitor states. The other two – offensive lineman Tristan Leigh from Fairfax, Virginia, and outside linebacker Barrett Carter from Suwanee, Georgia – are among seven that will join the program after high school.
The league has two other schools – No. 12 Miami and No. 14 North Carolina – in the top 15 of the 247Sports composite rankings, with Florida State next at No. 22.
USC football signings include many transfers, few stars
COLUMBIA — They aren't focusing on recruiting class rankings. South Carolina knew it couldn’t from the day Will Muschamp was fired.
Many football prospects left after the coaching change. Shane Beamer simply didn’t have the time to get his arms around a full class, which is why the 20-player group he finalized on Feb. 3 as his first group of recruits isn't anywhere close to the nation's Top 50.
Of course he’d love to have a top-5 class. Even when “stars don’t matter,” the more 5-star recruits a coach gets, the more likely they’ll actually live up to the rating.
But in the meantime, he scoured the transfer portal, hit the junior colleges and found two high-schoolers to join the one unsigned prep player he already had.
Beamer completed his first recruiting class, a group of 20 that began when eight signed in December. The lone unsigned player that was committed to Muschamp, Marion defensive lineman T.J. Sanders, didn’t sign in December but never publicly wavered with his pledge. He signed Wednesday morning.
Kolbe Fields, a linebacker from Metairie, La., committed to Beamer in January. On Wednesday, he pulled one more prep player.
La’Dareyen Craig, a defensive back from Mobile, Ala., picked USC over Mississippi State and Oregon State. A prospect that new defensive coordinator Clayton White and new defensive backs coach Torrian Gray chased late in the process, Craig is a prospect that could see immediate playing time.
The Gamecocks were smacked harder at defensive back than at any other position during the offseason, and Craig was the fifth recruit they added in the secondary. USC found Marcellas Dial and Isaiah Norris at Georgia Military and David Spaulding at Georgia Southern, and also dipped into Alabama for another true freshman, Sam Reynolds of Alabaster.
Beamer beat out Mississippi State and West Virginia for Tavareon Martin-Scott, a linebacker originally from Fort Wayne, Ind., who played at Dodge City (Kan.) Community College last year. He goes by “Bam.”
The seven transfers are what Beamer is counting on to bolster the returning roster and make an impact right away. He found a quarterback (Jason Brown) and his top receiver (E.J. Jenkins) from FCS St. Francis (Pa.); a top receiver from Georgia Tech (Ahmarean Brown); and a linebacker from Georgia State (Jordan Strachan) who tied for the national lead in sacks last season.