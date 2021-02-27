Sports Roundup for Feb. 28

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., FOX
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — Villanova at Butler, CBS
1 p.m. — Memphis at Cincinnati, ESPN
2 p.m. — Michigan St. at Maryland, CBS
4 p.m. — Pittsburgh at NC State, ACCN
4 p.m. — Iowa at Ohio St., CBS
4 p.m. — South Florida at Houston, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Nevada at Utah St., FS1
College Basketball (women's)
Noon — NC State at Syracuse, ACCN
Noon — Georgia at Florida, ESPN2
Noon — Georgetown at Xavier, FS1
Noon — Mississippi at Kentucky, SECN
12:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Penn St., BTN
2 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, ACCN
2 p.m. — South Carolina at Texas A&M, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Arizona at Arizona St., PAC-12N
2 p.m. — Auburn at Tennessee, SECN
2:30 p.m. — Michigan at Minnesota, BTN
3 p.m. — Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPN
3 p.m. — Iowa at Wisconsin, FS1
4 p.m. — Maryland at Northwestern, ESPN2
4 p.m. — California at Stanford, PAC-12N
4 p.m. — Missouri at Mississippi St., SECN
6 p.m. — Oregon St. at Oregon, PAC-12N
6 p.m. — Alabama at Arkansas, SECN
Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Final Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla., GOLF
2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico, GOLF
2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Final Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla., NBC
4:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz., GOLF
Horse Racing
4 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
5 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1
Baseball
1 p.m. — Spring Training: Toronto vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla., MLBN
NBA
3:30 p.m. — LA Clippers at Milwaukee, ABC
8:15 p.m. — Golden State at LA Lakers, ESPN
Pacers fall to Bearcats in regular-season finale
GREENWOOD — The USC Aiken men's basketball team lost a 77-70 decision at Lander Saturday afternoon.
Head coach Mark Vanderslice's team was led by Gus Rowland's 20 points. Tyler Johnson and Anyeuri Castillo added 17 and 11 points, respectively. Castillo snagged seven rebounds in the contest.
Jalen McCoy and Latreavin Black chipped in six and five points, respectively.
In a back-and-forth second half, Vanderslice's squad trailed 59-57 before Johnson canned a three-point shot with 6:33 to play. Tehree Horn took a pass from Rowland and drained an inside shot to go up 62-59. After a bucket by the Bearcats, Oliver found Castillo for a three-pointer, giving the visitors a 65-61 lead at the 4:28 mark.
The teams traded leads and Rowland's jumper with 1:41 to play gave USC Aiken a 70-68 lead. However, the Bearcats rattled off nine straight points to end the game.
Snider wins at Homestead after Gragson slams into lapped car
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Myatt Snider won the Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, taking the checkered flag in overtime after Noah Gragson slammed into a lapped car with two laps remaining.
The 26-year-old Snider celebrated his first victory in 36 starts with a reverse lap around the 1 1/2-mile track.
Snider spun his tires on the first of two restarts in overtime, but got a second chance thanks to another late caution. He didn't make the same mistake twice, driving by Tyler Reddick and turning the final two laps without much of a test.
Rafael Campos tied for lead at home in Puerto Rico Open
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Local favorite Rafael Campos took a share of the lead Saturday in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open, waiting out a series of rain delays to shoot a 5-under 67 at windy Grand Reserve.
The 32-year-old from San Juan followed a birdie on the par-4 17th with a bogey on the par-5 18th to drop into a tie for the lead with Grayson Murray at 14-under 202.
Campos has two top-10 finishes in the event, tying for eighth in 2016 and tying for 10th in 2017. After missing the cuts in seven of eight events to start the PGA Tour season, he tied for seventh last week in Florida's in a Korn Ferry Tour event. In 2019, he won the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic to become the first Puerto Rican in Korn Ferry Tour history.