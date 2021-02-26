Sports Roundup for Feb. 28

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 250, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., FS1
Boxing
7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles, FS1
8 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Anthony Dirrell vs. Kyrone Davis (Super-Middleweights), Los Angeles, FOX
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — Syracuse at Georgia Tech, ACCN
Noon — Texas at Texas Tech, CBS
Noon — Tennessee at Auburn, ESPN
Noon — Liberty at Bellarmine, ESPNU
Noon — Michigan at Indiana, FOX
Noon — Georgetown at DePaul, FS1
1 p.m. — South Carolina at Georgia, SECN
2 p.m. — Notre Dame at Boston College, ACCN
2 p.m. — Washington at Arizona, CBS
2 p.m. — Rice at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN
2 p.m. — Illinois at Wisconsin, ESPN
2 p.m. — LSU at Arkansas, ESPN2
2 p.m. — VCU at Davidson, ESPNU
2:30 p.m. — Marquette at UConn, FOX
3 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, ABC
3:30 p.m. — Mississippi at Vanderbilt, SECN
4 p.m. — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, ACCN
4 p.m. — Florida at Kentucky, CBS
4 p.m. — Boise St. at San Diego St., CBSSN
4 p.m. — Florida St. at North Carolina, ESPN
4 p.m. — Kansas St. at West Virginia, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Temple at UCF, ESPNU
4 p.m. — Oregon at California, PAC-12N
4:30 p.m. — La Salle at George Mason, NBCSN
5 p.m. — Creighton at Xavier, FOX
6 p.m. — N. Iowa at Illinois St., CBSSN
6 p.m. — Louisville at Duke, ESPN
6 p.m. — S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago, ESPN2
6 p.m. — TCU at Iowa St., ESPNU
6 p.m. — Alabama at Mississippi St., SECN
6:30 p.m. — Oregon St. at Stanford, PAC-12N
7 p.m. — Minnesota at Nebraska, BTN
8 p.m. — Baylor at Kansas, ESPN
8 p.m. — Southern Cal at Utah, ESPN2
8 p.m. — NC Central at NC A&T, ESPNU
9 p.m. — Washington St. at Arizona St., PAC-12N
10 p.m. — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, ESPN
10 p.m. — UCLA at Colorado, ESPN2
10 p.m. — Saint Mary's (Cal) at BYU, ESPNU
College Basketball (women's)
2 p.m. — St. John's at Creighton, FS1
3 p.m. — Indiana at Ohio St., BTN
8 p.m. — Seton Hall at Villanova, FS1
Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla., GOLF
2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico, GOLF
2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla., NBC
5 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz., GOLF
8 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Third Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped), GOLF
NBA
8 p.m. — New Orleans at San Antonio, NBATV
8:30 p.m. — Dallas at Brooklyn, ABC
NHL
1 p.m. — Washington at New Jersey, NHLN
7 p.m. — Toronto at Edmonton, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
7:25 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester City, NBCSN
9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Brighton Hove & Albion at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN
6:25 a.m. (Sunday) — Serie A: Atalanta at Sampdoria, ESPN2
Tennis
9 a.m. — Montpellier-ATP Semifinals, TENNIS
Midnight (Sunday) — Singapore-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS
3 a.m. (Sunday) — Singapore-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS
Pacers picked 5th in PBC, Smith earns preseason honor
USC Aiken volleyball standout Alie Smith has been named to the PBC preseason all-conference team.
Smith, a senior from St. Johns, Florida, is a three-time all-PBC selection. The 5-foot-10 outside hitter earned second-team all-league honors as a freshman and sophomore before picking up first-team accolades a season ago.
Smith has earned all-region honors twice in her career – as a freshman and junior. As a sophomore, she was named to the all-tournament team for the NCAA Southeast Regional.
Having surpassed the 1,000-kill mark during USCA's last match, Smith is set to become just the fifth Pacer (since 1981) to register 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs during her career. She enters the season just 20 digs shy of 1,000.
The Pacers were selected fifth in the PBC Coaches Poll. Flagler was picked first.
USCA opens the season next Friday at Flagler.
USCA updates spring sports attendance policy
USC Aiken announced Friday an update to its attendance policy for all home athletic events. These policies will take effect immediately until further notice.
Attendance for all home baseball games is limited to the pass list provided by the USCA baseball team. However, there will be 50 tickets for sale and 30 student tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets for doubleheaders will be good for both games. Fans are encouraged to wear masks the entire time.
Attendance for home softball and soccer games is still limited to the pass list provided by the respective teams.