Sports Roundup for Feb. 26

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
11:30 a.m. — FIA Formula E: The Diriyah E-Prix, Riyadh Street Circuit, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, CBSSN
College Baseball
3 p.m. — Boston College at Duke, ACCN
College Basketball (men's)
7 p.m. — Bowling Green at Akron, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Richmond at Saint Louis, ESPN2
7 p.m. — North Texas at Marshall, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Purdue at Penn St., FS1
9 p.m. — S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago, CBSSN
9 p.m. — Georgia St. at South Alabama, ESPN2
9 p.m. — N. Iowa at Illinois St., ESPNU
9 p.m. — Nevada at Utah St., FS1
11 p.m. — Fresno St. at UNLV, CBSSN
11 p.m. — UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, ESPN2
College Volleyball (women's)
1 p.m. — Florida at Tennessee, SECN
8 p.m. — Nebraska at Wisconsin, BTN
Golf
10 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Second Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla., GOLF
6:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Second Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped), GOLF
8:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz. (taped), GOLF
NBA
7:45 p.m. — Indiana at Boston, ESPN
10:05 p.m. — Portland at LA Lakers, ESPN
NHL
7 p.m. — Boston at NY Rangers, NHLN
Tennis
6 a.m. — Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS
1 p.m. — Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinal 4, TENNIS
2 a.m. (Saturday) — Adelaide-WTA Final & Singapore-ATP Semifinals, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Saturday) — Adelaide-WTA Final, Singapore-ATP Semifinals & Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS
Hornets fall in 2nd round of state playoffs
The third-ranked Aiken High boys' basketball team lost 47-42 at No. 5 Hartsville in the second round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
Aiken trailed 14-5 before rallying to take a 21-19 lead on Kameron Williamson's layup at the buzzer.
The Hornets were ahead 32-29 through three quarters and led 38-37 with 3:56 to play before Hartsville went ahead for good with a 5-0 run.
USC Aiken announces schedule changes
USC Aiken on Thursday announced changes to its upcoming baseball and women's soccer schedules.
The baseball program's doubleheader against Georgia Southwestern has been altered due to impending inclement weather. There will now be no game Friday, a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday and the series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Live stats and video will be available for all three contests.
The women's soccer team's home opener, scheduled for Thursday, and Sunday's game against North Georgia were both postponed after Clayton State, USCA's previous opponent, entered COVID-19 testing protocols established by the NCAA and Peach Belt Conference.
The Pacers' next scheduled game is March 7 at Flagler.
Gainey leads at Puerto Rico Open
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Tommy Gainey birdied five of the last seven holes at breezy Grand Reserve for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead Thursday in the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open.
Gainey, the 45-year-old from South Carolina who won his lone PGA Tour title in 2012, had a one-stroke lead over local favorite Rafael Campos, Robert Garrigus, Taylor Pendrith, Lee Hodges, Greg Chalmers, Fabian Gomez and Brandon Wu.
European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington shot 70. Ian Poulter, the top-ranked player in the field at 59th, opened with a 71.
Scott Brown, the 2013 champion of this event, is six back after a 71.
USC men's basketball avoids postseason ban
COLUMBIA — A nearly four-year process ended with the same statement South Carolina had at the beginning.
The university had said it had no knowledge of former men's assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans' activities that were part of an FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting, and it shouldn't be punished.
The NCAA agreed.
In a verdict handed down Feb. 25, USC avoided a postseason ban and any scholarship reductions from the NCAA as the organization accepted several light self-imposed sanctions from the university. USC will be on two years’ probation, pay a $5,000 fine and have limited recruiting through the 2021-22 academic year, but it will not face anything further.
Evans, who was also sentenced to three months in prison, was given a 10-year show-cause order, effectively ending his future in college basketball.
USC athletics director Ray Tanner has said since September 2017, when Evans’ actions first came to light, that USC had no knowledge of what Evans was doing, and that he had already left the program for Oklahoma State well before then. He was alleged to have accepted between $3,300 and $5,800 in bribes from a representative of a sports agent to arrange meetings with star USC guard P.J. Dozier and his family.
Evans never arranged those meetings and Dozier, who turned professional after the 2016-17 season, never signed with that agent. Yet the NCAA determined Evans’ conduct was against NCAA rules, harmed the integrity of college sports and began delivering notices of allegations.