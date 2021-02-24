Sports Roundup for Feb. 25

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
7 p.m. — Nebraska at Illinois, BTN
7 p.m. — Santa Clara at Gonzaga, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Iowa at Michigan, ESPN
7 p.m. — W. Kentucky at Houston, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Washington at Arizona St., FS1
8 p.m. — UCLA at Utah, PAC-12N
9 p.m. — Northwestern at Minnesota, BTN
9 p.m. — San Francisco at BYU, CBSSN
9 p.m. — Ohio St. at Michigan St., ESPN
9 p.m. — Southern Cal at Colorado, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Oregon at Stanford, ESPNU
9 p.m. — Boise St. at San Diego St., FS1
10 p.m. — Oregon St. at California, PAC-12N
11 p.m. — Pacific at Saint Mary's (Cal), ESPN2
11 p.m. — Washington St. at Arizona, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
4:30 p.m. — Michigan at Iowa, BTN
6 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Clemson, ACCN
7 p.m. — Kentucky at Georgia, SECN
8 p.m. — Boston College at Syracuse, ACCN
9 p.m. — Arkansas at Auburn, SECN
Golf
10 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, First Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla., GOLF
7 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, First Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped), GOLF
NBA
7 p.m. — Dallas at Philadelphia, TNT
9:30 p.m. — New Orleans at Milwaukee, TNT
NHL
7:30 p.m. — Nashville at Detroit, NHLN
Tennis
6 a.m. — Adelaide-WTA Quarterfinals, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
1 p.m. — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
11:30 p.m. — Adelaide-WTA Semifinals & Singapore-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Friday) — Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS
Pacer men fall to No. 14 Saints
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The USC Aiken men's basketball team lost a 76-63 decision at No. 14 Flagler on Wednesday.
USCA (9-6, 8-5 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Tehree Horn's 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including 4-for-7 from distance. Donaven Hairston added 11 points and three steals while Jalen McCoy contributed 10 points and five rebounds.
Anyeuri Castillo chipped in nine markers and 10 rebounds, narrowly missing out on a double-double. Darius Bell pulled down a game-best 11 boards.
The Pacers return to action Saturday when they close out the regular season at Lander.
Clemson wins 4th straight, holds Wake Forest to 39 points
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Alex Hemenway scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Aamir Simms had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Clemson beat Wake Forest 60-39 on Wednesday for its fourth straight victory.
Clemson held its second opponent this season to less than 40 points in 40 minutes after topping South Carolina State 75-38 in its third game. The Demon Deacons were just 12-of-46 shooting (26.1%) – with only two makes in the final 10 minutes.
Nick Honor added 11 points with six assists, and Hunter Tyson had nine points and a career-high 10 boards for Clemson (14-5, 8-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which hadn't played since Feb. 12 after games against Notre Dame and Pittsburgh were postponed.
Clemson hosts Miami on Saturday, followed by games against Syracuse and Pittsburgh next week to close the regular season.
Mississippi State jumps out early to beat South Carolina
STARKVILLE, Miss. — D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 15 points, Abdul Ado had 11 and Mississippi State jumped out early and cruised to a 69-48 victory over South Carolina on Wednesday night.
Tolu Smith added nine points and 13 rebounds for Mississippi State (13-11, 7-8 Southeastern Conference). Iverson Molinar also chipped in nine points. Stewart added five assists and Ado had eight rebounds and three blocks.
Keyshawn Bryant scored 14 points for South Carolina (5-12, 3-10), which has lost six straight. AJ Lawson had 10 points. The duo entered averaging a combined 35.5 points per SEC game, which is the third-ranked tandem in league play.
South Carolina cut the deficit to 12 points early in the second half but didn't get closer. The Gamecocks shot 18 of 62 (29%) overall from the field. It was their lowest scoring output since a 75-59 loss to the Bulldogs on Feb. 6.
The Gamecocks' last win at Humphrey Coliseum was during the 2017 SEC regular season.
South Carolina plays at Georgia on Saturday.