Sports Roundup for Feb. 24

Sports on TV
College Baseball
1 p.m. — Mercer at Georgia Tech, ACCN
College Basketball (men's)
4:30 p.m. — Clemson at Wake Forest, ACCN
5 p.m. — NC A&T at NC Central, ESPNU
6:30 p.m. — NC State at Virginia, ACCN
7 p.m. — Seton Hall at Butler, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Marquette at North Carolina, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Temple at South Florida, ESPNU
7 p.m. — South Carolina at Mississippi St., SECN
8 p.m. — Indiana at Rutgers, BTN
8:30 p.m. — Florida St. at Miami, ACCN
9 p.m. — DePaul at Creighton, CBSSN
9 p.m. — Alabama at Arkansas, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Cincinnati at Tulsa, ESPNU
9 p.m. — Xavier at Providence, FS1
9 p.m. — Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SECN
11 p.m. — Fresno St. at UNLV, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
3 p.m. — Rutgers at Michigan St., BTN
5 p.m. — Ohio St. at Penn St., BTN
NBA
7:45 p.m. — Golden State at Indiana, ESPN
10:05 p.m. — LA Lakers at Utah, ESPN
Hockey
7 p.m. — NY Rangers at Philadelphia, NBCSN
9:30 p.m. — Los Angeles at St. Louis, NBCSN
Tennis
6 a.m. — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
1 p.m. — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
7:30 p.m. — Adelaide-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
1 a.m. (Thursday) — Adelaide-WTA Quarterfinals, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Thursday) — Adelaide-WTA Quarterfinals, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
Pacers take eighth at Pinnacle Bank Intercollegiate
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — The University of South Carolina Aiken golf team finished eighth at the Pinnacle Bank Intercollegiate, which was hosted by Francis Marion.
The Pacers shot scores of 305-290-297 at the tournament. The squad finished 28 over par.
Head coach Michael Carlisle's team was led by George Eubank's 5-over par 221. He tied for 17th at the event. Leo Johansson and Björn Rosengren tied for 25th. The duo each shot 7-over par 223.
The highlight of the tournament for USC Aiken was a hole-in-one from Leo Bono on the par-three, 151-yard 13th hole in the final round of action.
Charleston Southern won the tournament. Augusta and Furman rounded out the top three teams in the field.
USC Aiken was the lone Division II team in the field.
The Pacers return to action March 8-9 when they host the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate.
Charleston Southern pauses all athletic activities
Charleston Southern has paused all athletic activities for the week due to contact tracing and positive cases of COVID-19, ending the men's basketball program's long-shot chance of making the NCAA Tournament.
The pause will affect 11 teams, which can return to practice on Monday but can't compete until next Thursday. The Buccaneers’ final men’s basketball regular-season game on Wednesday was canceled.
The Buccaneers have won only three games and would’ve been the 11th seed in the Big South Tournament. They were scheduled to play at No. 6 Gardner-Webb in the first round Saturday, but after the school announced the pause the conference updated the tournament format to a 10-team event featuring two first-round games instead of three. Gardner-Webb will move to the quarterfinal round to play at the No. 3 seed on Monday.
CSU’s women’s basketball series at USC Upstate scheduled for Thursday and Friday also has been postponed. The Big South is working with the school to reschedule that series, as well as impacted conference competition in volleyball, women’s soccer and women’s tennis.
3B Jake Lamb finalizes $1M deal with Braves
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker expects to approach key pinch-hit situations with renewed confidence this season as he looks at the Braves' newly bolstered bench.
More depth was added on Tuesday when the Braves finalized a $1 million, one-year contract with third baseman Jake Lamb that is not guaranteed. The signing adds another veteran bat to an already deep competition for bench spots in spring training.
Lamb, a 2017 All-Star with the Arizona Diamondbacks, was with the Braves for their first full-squad workout and will compete for a bench spot. He could provide insurance for Austin Riley, who is expected to start at third base, but he was signed for his left-handed bat as a pinch-hitter.
Snitker hopes Lamb can produce off the bench the way Matt Joyce in 2019 and Eric Hinske from 2010-12 were effective with their left-handed swings.
“You get late in a game and you need a double-switch, he can be a very valuable asset much like Matt Joyce did a couple years ago,” Snitker said Tuesday. “He can be a left-handed bullet on the bench.”
Snitker hopes to find bench depth from a group that includes the 30-year-old Lamb, Pablo Sandoval, Ehire Adrianza and Jason Kipnis. General manager Alex Anthopoulos signed the veteran infielders to compete for bench spots with Johan Camargo and others in spring training.