Sports Roundup for Feb. 23

Sports on TV
College Baseball
3 p.m. — Virginia Military Institute at Virginia, ACCN
College Basketball (men's)
6 p.m. — Saint Louis at Virginia Commonwealth, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Notre Dame at Louisville, ACCN
7 p.m. — Florida at Auburn, ESPN
7 p.m. — West Virginia at Texas Christian, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Illinois at Michigan State, FS1
7 p.m. — Louisiana State at Georgia, SECN
8 p.m. — Penn State at Nebraska, BTN
8 p.m. — St. John's at Villanova, CBSSN
9 p.m. — Kansas at Texas, ESPN
9 p.m. — Oklahoma at Kansas State, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Connecticut at Georgetown, FS1
9 p.m. — Washington at Arizona State, PAC-12N
9 p.m. — Mississippi at Missouri, SECN
College Basketball (women's)
1 p.m. — Iowa at Maryland, BTN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Boston at Dallas, TNT
10 p.m. — Portland at Denver, TNT
NHL
7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Washington, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Leeds United, NBCSN
Tennis
6 a.m. — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
1 p.m. — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
7:30 p.m. — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Wednesday) — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
USC Aiken golf team in eighth in spring opener
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — The USC Aiken golf team is in eighth place after the first day of the Pinnacle Bank Intercollegiate.
Head coach Michael Carlisle's team was led by Bjorn Rosengren's two-round 148. After shooting 78 on the first 18 holes, Rosengren fired a 2-under 70 for the second round.
Leo Bono, George Eubank and Leo Johansson are all tied for 30th. All three shot scores of 5-over 149.
Charleston Southern and Augusta are tied for the team lead at 577, 10 shots ahead of Chattanooga.
USCA shot a two-round 595. After opening with a 305, the squad shot 290 for the next 18 holes of play.
High Point's Brandon Einstein and Kennesaw State's Preston Topper share the individual lead at 4 under. Augusta's Alex van Wyk is a shot back, followed by Charleston Southern's Ben Carroll at 2 under.
Charleston Southern's Jake Carter, a South Aiken alumnus, posted rounds of 76 and 71 and is tied for 16th at 3 over.
The teams return to action Tuesday for the final day of the tournament.
USC Aiken women's soccer falls in overtime in season opener
MORROW, Ga. — The USC Aiken women's soccer team dropped a hard-fought 2-1 contest at Clayton State on Monday in the season opener.
Trailing 1-0 in the early going, the Pacers earned a penalty kick. At the 24:16 mark, Willa Olson took it and promptly beat the keeper, knotting the score at 1-1.
Marissa Lee nearly gave the visitors a lead in the 50th minute, but her shot was stopped by the keeper. Riley Barrett blasted a shot to the lower left in the 75th minute that was saved.
USCA had a pair of chances in the waning moments of regulation, but Willa Olson missed wide right. With four ticks left, Gressa Olson's shot narrowly missed to the left of the post. With the score tied, the teams went into overtime.
The lone shot in the extra period came from Clayton State and it found the back of the net.
For the game, USCA tallied nine shots, including five on frame.
Georgia Martell played all 96 minutes between the pipes. She stopped five shots in her collegiate debut.
The Pacers return to action at 6p.m. Thursday when they host Columbus State.
Ganassi suspended, fined for bringing guest to pits
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Chip Ganassi was fined $30,000 and suspended one race for bringing a guest into the NASCAR pit area at Daytona International Speedway.
NASCAR said the team owner violated its COVID-19 guidelines by bringing a nonessential individual into the restricted competition area.
Ganassi cannot return to competition areas Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. NASCAR expanded its bubble beginning with the Daytona 500 to permit team owners into the garage; they were not considered essential personnel last season and had to watch races from a suite on the other side of the track.
The at-track “bubble” does not permit drivers to bring their significant others or children into the infield. Families were even prohibited from accessing at Daytona the infield motorhomes they consider their home at the track.
The penalty for Ganassi does not impact his two teams or drivers Kurt Busch and Ross Chastain.
In other penalties Monday:
Adam Stevens, the crew chief for winning driver Christopher Bell, was fined $10,000 for one loose lug nut on the No. 20 Toyota after Sunday's race.
Jeremy Bullins was also suspended $10,000 for one loose lug nut on Brad Keselowski's No. 2 Ford.